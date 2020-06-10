A Lenoir City man was arrested Sunday after a hit and run led to a high-speed chase.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Hutchens responded to the call of a hit and run at a residence on Williams Ferry Road and found a man standing next to his truck in his driveway. The man told Hutchens that Jeffrey Damian Givens, 20, was at the residence in his white 1996 Dodge van when Givens put his van in reverse and struck the front of the man’s truck, pushing it “15 to 20 feet backwards” with the man still inside, Hutchens wrote in a report.
The man exited his truck to confront Givens who then began “physically fighting” him before leaving in his van.
While talking to the man, Givens drove back down Williams Ferry Road toward the residence “before slamming hard on his brakes and turning into Baptist Healthcare” at a high speed, Hutchens wrote in a report.
LCSO Capt. Tony Branson attempted to stop Givens before he drove into a residential neighborhood and eventually onto U.S. Highway 321. Givens ran multiple red lights before merging onto Interstate 75 north.
On the interstate, Givens began throwing things out of his window. A bag with 14 grams of marijuana was recovered. Givens also threw a “brick-type item with a brown substance inside and a red cylinder believed to be a grinder,” Hutchens wrote in a report. Neither of the items were recovered but can be seen on video.
Givens led the chase onto Lovell Road and then Kingston Pike before continuing toward Loudon County. Givens lost control of the vehicle car in traffic and wrecked at a business.
Givens was charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, evading arrest, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and three counts of tampering/fabricating with evidence and held without bond.
Philadelphia couple arrestedA man and woman from Philadelphia were both charged with domestic assault June 2.
LCSO Deputy Kenny Palmer was dispatched to a residence on Strawberry Hills Lane where he met Thomas John Swallow, 57, and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Sue Williamson, 45. The couple shared differing accounts of what had happened.
After an argument started over Williamson texting another guy, Swallow told Palmer they started “pushing and shoving” each other. Williamson grabbed Swallow’s shirt and ripped it off and broke his necklace. Swallow also said Williamson pointed a silver revolver at him and told him she was going to shoot him. Swallow said he told her “to just shoot him or take him somewhere else,” Palmer wrote in a report.
Williamson told Palmer that Swallow grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor and she then tried to call 911. Swallow took the phone away from her and threw it on the floor twice, breaking the screen, Palmer wrote in a report.
Swallow denied putting his hands on Williamson and said the phone was already broken.
Williamson denied intentionally ripping Swallow’s shirt. Instead, she said she grabbed his shirt “to prevent him from falling” and his necklace was already broken, Palmer wrote in a report. Williamson also denied pointing a gun at Swallow.
Palmer observed a scratch on Williamson’s neck consistent with her story of being grabbed and thrown. Swallow told Palmer what the gun looked like and where she got it, Palmer wrote in a report.
Swallow was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
Williamson was charged with aggravated domestic assault-felony and released on $5,000 bond.
June 1
• Christopher Michael Bertram, 32, Kingston, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $11,000 bond.
June 2
• Collin Andrew Janawsky, 23, Lafayette, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Chloe Ann Muse, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Jonathon Christopher Romines, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christina Elizabeth Summers, 31, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Ashley Anna Wilson, 29, Oak Ridge, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and maintaining a dwelling for drug use and held on $17,500 bond.
June 3
• Samantha Tierra Cole, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and violation of probation and held on $1,000 bond.
• Marcus Allen Davis, 38, Greenback, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and simple possession of meth and held on $3,000 bond.
• Jeffrey Dru Everett, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,500 bond.
• Michael Allen Glickman, 54, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Alice Joanne Jackson, 28, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Parker B. Moseley, 24, Oxford, Miss., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and legend drug possession and released on $11,500 bond.
• John Paul Wright, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
June 4
• Harliss Randy Hawkins, 34, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Rachel Maria Kiser, 25, Cleveland, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, contraband in a penal institute, violation of implied consent and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Derek Joe Littleton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Marelow M. Walker, 23, Knoxville, was charged with aggravated assault, a warrant out of Loudon County, failure to appear and criminal trespass and held on $46,000 bond.
June 5
• Monica Pompeya Bailey, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $1,000 bond.
June 6
• Brad Alan Langley, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
June 7
• Clay Austin Campbell, 21, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Roman J. Keck, 25, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
