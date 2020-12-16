Walk by Faith Christian Church in Lenoir City again helped needy families put something under the Christmas tree.
The church’s Helping Hands Ministry held its annual toy distribution Saturday. Families could pick from donated items.
“We’ve done as many as 600 kids, plus whatever we have leftover we try to share it with other people that are kind of faith-based that do it from their garage,” the Rev. Steve Kirby, pastor, said. “Our greatest purpose is to do that, to try to bring a need in Jesus’ name to the community and fulfill that. Even we bring the group of parents or the people there to get the toys for the kids, and we bring them in the sanctuary and then we ask them, I say, ‘Please don’t tell your kids this is from Santa Claus. Tell them this is from Jesus.’
“Of course, we slightly go over the gospel. I’m not there to preach at them, but we’ve had quite a few come to get born again through this,” he added. “That’s our whole purpose is to get people ready for eternity and meet their needs here.”
This year’s effort served at least 100 families and 300 children through Monday, Connie Garner, ministry director, said. Some families couldn’t make it there Saturday. The number will likely increase as Christmas nears.
“Some of those people are saying, ‘This is the only way my child’s going to have a Christmas’,” Kirby said. “I know Connie’s heard so much about it. It’s just a wonderful thing to be able to see a mom or dad be able to give a gift to their children. Most of them that we do, they work real hard to get them like new.”
Collection is a year-round effort, and volunteers put in several hours of work leading up to distribution.
Sara Arwood said the ministry is worth the effort.
“It’s a blessing to see kids get stuff that don’t have anything at all,” Arwood said. “It makes you feel so good and it’s a blessing and it touches you. My kids even donated, too, because they wanted to see other kids get. It touches you from different points. It’s just a blessing.”
She credited community donations for making the distribution possible.
“There’s people that’s donated so much from different places,” Arwood said. “It’s remarkable how many people that we’ve had. We’ve had people gather up in an hour $600 to put just for teens. People that they didn’t even know, knowing that kids were in need. Especially with the pandemic going on, it was shocking how people are so caring.”
The hour-long collection was sparked with $50 from Tellico Village resident Susan Gingrich, Nanci Sherley, a volunteer, said. Sherley works in Tellico Village, and several of her clients chipped in for the cause, she said. In less than an hour she collected $600 from the community and provided another $100 herself.
“I just went shopping and got all that, it’s all toys,” Sherley said. “All that in those is 13- to 16-year-olds, and they’re all nice things. … It’s fun stuff for teenage boys, teenage kids. We ended up not having enough for the pre-teens, so then I go back this morning and get this stuff. Last night I went to Cracker Barrel and I bought all of the dart pads they had, they didn’t have enough, and so one of the people there, she gets on the phone and Harriman they have the other ones.
“… The manager at Cracker Barrel says, ‘I will personally drive over there to Harriman. I will get them and I will have them here at 7 o’clock in the morning’,” she added.
Tonya Lakes was a beneficiary for a third year.
“Due to bills and everything, my husband he doesn’t make much, he’s just a simple worker at Walmart, and we barely have money every month,” Lakes said. “By the time you pay all the bills there’s nothing left for toys, and so I come to this and it just makes kids happy. They don’t care if it’s used, new, it’s something new every time under the tree. It makes them happy.”
Sara Serrano said her work hours were cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s really important because not everyone has the means or the funds to get their kids a good Christmas,” Serrano said. “And it’s all about the kids to me for me. I don’t care if I get anything, but the kids.”