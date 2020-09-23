After three decades of service, Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider made it official Monday before Loudon County Commission that he would not seek reelection in two years.
Commissioner Van Shaver wasn’t expecting a response when he asked Guider about his intentions during the workshop.
When Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster said Guider still had the opportunity to change his mind, he said he would not run again.
“I’m not. I’ve promised (his wife) Suzanne and we’ve talked about it, we’ve prayed about it,” Guider said. “It’s about time to magic number 66.”
Shaver said he asked after hearing from potential candidates for sheriff and rumors of Guider’s retirement.
“A lot of people are talking. I hear the rumors, too,” Guider said. “I’ve often said that I would never do that. I was elected for four years and I’ll stay.”
After his term is up, Guider will have served 32 years as sheriff.
“He’s been pretty much scandal free. He’s kept things going,” Shaver said. “We’ve got two additions on the justice center under his term. He’s been reelected eight times so obviously he’s done something right for the citizens of Loudon County. You don’t get reelected that many times unless you’re doing something right.”
Guider said he was “very torn” on who his replacement could be, pointing toward his first cousin, Lenoir City Police Officer Dennis Guider, and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis as possible candidates. Dennis’ father, Ernie Guider, served as sheriff from 1962-68.
“I think the safest thing for me to do is kind of stay neutral for now unless one of them make me mad,” Guider said jokingly. “I told them to both take the high road and keep it clean.”
Commissioner Henry Cullen said he has nothing but respect for Guider.
“On the worst day of my life, Chesterfield, Va., after going through Jay’s line of duty funeral, I was sitting on a bus because they kept us away from the press, the family, crying my eyes out with my family,” Cullen said. “It was the worst day of my life, I was just overwhelmed, and the lieutenant from the state police who was assigned to the family said, ‘Mr. Cullen, there’s a Sheriff Guider would like to see you.’ Tim drove all the way to Jay’s funeral. He will always have my best regards.”
Commissioner David Meers has known Guider nearly four decades.
“Sheriff Guider has done a tremendous job,” Meers said. “He has a lot of respect, not only here, but across the state by far.”