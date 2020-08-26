Group prays for government leaders

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted a prayer meeting for government officials Thursday in Loudon’s Veterans Park.
The gathering was part of a statewide effort led by the Tennessee Governmental Prayer Alliance.
Dianna Green, wife of Pine Grove pastor the Rev. Farrel Green, started a TGPA Loudon County chapter two years ago when she saw a post on Facebook about becoming a team leader with the group.
“I contacted them, not because I thought that I would be a good leader for this, but I thought we already had one set up,” Dianna said. “I wanted to just be a part of it and to do what they did to help pray for our local government. So when I contacted them they said, ‘Guess what. We don’t have one in Loudon County. You do what you can’.”
Participation has been low for two years but that isn’t stopping Dianna. She said she didn’t get much of a heads up to plan the prayer meeting.
“When they contacted me about a month ago, it wasn’t a lot of advance warning to say, ‘Would you gather nine or 10 people and pray near your courthouse in Loudon County?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ I didn’t even think,” she said. “I just felt like God said, ‘Yes,’ and my mouth was just the one moving. So that’s how I set up for doing this, and I tried to contact a lot of people through Facebook and through personal contacts.”
Dianna has many contacts through her pastor husband and old friends from college where she attended with Farrel. Even through attendance was sparse, she knew she had people praying with her from far away.
“So even the ones who are not in this state, I asked them to just remember us in prayer today while we’re meeting,” she said. “And I have some friends who have relocated, and they said they would remember us in prayer tonight. Some already had obligations.”
Dianna brought folders for each attendee, which included lists of all Tennessee officials and a description of TGPA. Attendees were Farrel, Johnny Walker, New Providence Baptist Church deacon, and the Rev. Ken Swiger, Seventh Day Christian Assembly pastor in Knox County.
Although Swiger pastors a church in Knoxville, he lives in Loudon County and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to pray for local and state officials. Swiger knew about the opportunity through Dianna who cares for his disabled mother-in-law.
Walker often preaches at Pine Grove if Farrel is absent and is involved with other churches in the area. He said he just likes to pray no matter the location.
“When God’s people pray, that’s what the power of prayer is,” Walker said. “I believe in prayer. It’s our heavenly father. If there wasn’t a way to get to him, we would not be here. If Jesus came off the cross, none of us would be worth it. We’d be worthless. My religion is not in vain. My prayers are not in vain. The Bible teaches me that Jesus said if you pray in my name I will hear it, my father will hear it, and I will take him at his word. I cannot do nothing else but take him at his word.
“… There’s not many of us here, but the Bible teaches us that, if we’re in his will, praying in his will, he hears us as if there was 1,000 people out here,” he added. “He said, ‘My people will call my name.’ A lot of people don’t pray today, because it’s not academic.”
For more information on the TGPA Loudon County chapter, call Dianna at 865-388-2077.