From the top of a hill in south Loudon County, Willie Franklin looks out over an empty field and talks about his dream.
“It’s peaceful up here,” he said. “Sometime I come up here just to think.”
On the land below him sit a couple of small houses, a barn and a nearby church. He said it’s perfect for his vision of the first Veterans Honor Village.
“There is going to be a barracks that will house about 14 vets, a recreation room, a counseling center and a chapel,” Franklin said.
The village will provide a home for veterans, a place to stay clean from drugs and a place to learn a trade and become integrated back into society.
“A lot of these guys came from a home with drug use,” he said. “They joined the military to get away from that and the military became their home. The military took care of them.”
When veterans leave the military, they can’t rejoin a society they never really belonged to in the first place, he said. Some fall into drug addiction and homelessness.
The village will give them a place to live, learn useful skills and stay away from bad influences, Franklin said.
Drug and alcohol counseling will be available. Residents will be drug tested and those who have trouble staying clean will get help from fellow veterans.
Franklin plans to build a stable where vets can receive equine therapy. An agricultural plot will raise fresh produce they can sell to help support the program.
Building the dream will cost about $2 million, he said. While land has already been acquired, he said he has been in touch with county leaders and local churches about raising more money for the project.
The Good Neighbors Shoppe in Lenoir City has been helping Lost Vets Rescue, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) run by Franklin. GNS gave the first donation to break ground for the village, and the first home built on the site will be named in the organization’s honor.
“One of our board members told us the details of a new organization with goals to assist veterans who needed to be found and afforded the assistance that was available for them,” Sharon Elmore, GNS president, said. “We at the GNS are excited to support and watch the Lost Vets program grow and serve our veterans.”
In 2016, Lost Vets rescued 12 homeless veterans and has since helped 443 vets, Sharon Newman, director and treasurer, said. The group met the needs of 105 veterans this year alone.
Lost Vets was founded by Franklin, a professional musician who worked with numerous bands and artists, including Hank Williams Jr. Franklin said he used drugs and even served some time in prison before finding salvation through faith in God and service to others.
Although Franklin never served in the military, his friend, a professional musician and veteran, died for lack of proper medical care. After having what he describes as a religious experience, Franklin sold his music equipment and began to look for “lost” veterans he could help.
“We don’t wait for the veterans to come to us, we go out in the woods and get them to help with other veterans organizations,” Newman said.
Franklin helps raise funds for the organization by playing guitar at local venues and fundraisers. He said it’s a long way from playing with professionals in front of large crowds as in his past life.
“Back then, I thought I was important,” he said. “It was all about me. Nowadays it’s about helping other people.”