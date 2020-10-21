Voters in Greenback and Philadelphia will see unique options on the 2020 ballot.
Philadelphia has 321 registered voters that will see a fresh slate of names on the ballot as Mayor Chris Miller and aldermen Damian Crawford, James Miller and Johnny Kyker roll off.
Damian Crawford is running unopposed for mayor, while Cindy Crawford, Alexa Crowley, Dewayne Presley and Crystal Michelle Presley are running for open seats as aldermen.
“Chris wasn’t going to seek reelection, and we all care about Philadelphia and want Philadelphia to stay Philadelphia so we needed a mayor and a city council,” Damian said. “Being born and raised in Philadelphia, I want to keep that going. Of course, I have goals and then we all have to sit down and prioritize all of our goals with what’s most important and work our way down the list, you know, everything from the fire department and finishing that up.”
Crowley, a local business owner, wants to help make a difference in a town that has had its fair share of struggles over the last decade.
“It was brought to my attention that there was going to be several openings on our city council,” Crowley said. “I live here in Philadelphia and own property here, I’m raising a family here and I thought it would be a good opportunity to step up and do what I can to make Philadelphia better. Just to make it a better city for everyone that lives here. I know we do have a lot of low-income families that are in the city limits, and just because it’s low income doesn’t mean we can’t make it a good city and a good place to raise young children and bring businesses in.”
A major goal on all five candidates’ agendas is promoting the overall well-being of the community.
“The No. 1 concern that people have when I was knocking on doors with petitions and stuff is people would like to see the town cleaned up,” Crowley said. “We want to do our best in a nice, kind way and just make it a nice town for everyone to live in. I also know we’ve got some roads in the city limits that are in horrible shape. From my understanding, the new council members are walking into kind of a mess, especially with the local fire hall that is in courts and all that. I think what all little assets Philadelphia has are all frozen, so if we could get that sorted with the fire hall, that’s on top of the list.”
In Greenback, incumbent Dewayne Birchfield is running unopposed for mayor. Aldermen incumbents Linda Black and Delmar L. Davis remain on the ballot, while Tina S. Black will vie for an open seat left by Johnny Walker.
Voters are allowed to vote for up to four aldermen, and write-in votes are acceptable.
Greenback has 722 registered voters, and Susan Harrison, Loudon County Election Commission administrator, expects a “record-setting turnout.”
“Since all we’ve done so far, people are happy, the communication with the people in the community has really improved and it’s a blessing to me that I can continue to do the stuff that I want to get done for this community,” Birchfield said. “We have some stuff on our agenda that we want to do. One of those is redoing the park with an emphasis on handicap children. We’ve got one of our buildings that we’ve got here in town that we’re trying to work out a deal to get it redone because we don’t have that many buildings here in Greenback and we don’t want to tear anything down if we can preserve it.”
While the presidential and congressional elections are important, candidates believe local elections are just as essential.
“I hope that even with the national election and all that stuff that the word has got out that it’s very critical that people get out and vote,” Birchfield said. “The way our country’s in need of understanding and unity, not only in the big cities but also in the little communities like we’ve got here, it’s people sticking together and people sticking up for what their rights are.”
Early voting is underway and will go through Oct. 29 at the Roane State Community College Lenoir City campus, the county office building and the Christian Life Center of the Community Church at Tellico Village. A full list of times and dates can be found at www.loudoncountyvotes.com.