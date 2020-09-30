A Greenback man was arrested Saturday after attempting to break into a woman’s residence.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Skylar Mills responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home on Tennessee Avenue where he met Grant McKenzie Dockery, 27. Dockery said he was looking into the residence because a month ago a friend told him a pornography film would be shot at that location.
Dockery’s friend told him “to act like he was gaining access to the house and then come in and have sexual relations with upwards of six women while it was recorded,” Mills wrote in a report.
Dockery had no texts or calls to prove his claim.
The homeowner said she had never met Dockery or his friend and had no plans to shoot a movie at her house. The woman was in her bedroom when she saw Dockery’s face “plastered on the glass doors on the rear side of the house,” Mills wrote in a report.
When the woman went to the side door of her home, Dockery was trying to turn the knob to gain entry. The woman was so scared she told Mills she wanted to leave Tennessee.
Dockery was charged with trespassing and released on $1,000 bond.
Man charged with vandalismA Lenoir City man was arrested Sunday for vandalism and domestic assault after breaking house and car windows.
LCSO Deputy Skylar Mills arrived at a home on Cress Lane to check on a domestic disturbance. He met Jacob David Rhodes, 33, who told Mills he wouldn’t speak. Mills detained Rhodes.
Mills found a woman in the driver seat of her Nissan Altima who was covered in glass and had blood all over her arms, Mills wrote in a report.
After Mills helped the woman to her home, she told the deputy that Rhodes had become aggravated and started to yell. Rhodes threw a rock at her that missed, but it went through a window in her home. The woman tried to go inside the home to get away from Rhodes, but he broke down the door. The woman then ran to her car and attempted to escape, but Rhodes threw more rocks at her, which burst her car window and struck her.
The woman was taken to a friend’s home for safety and given information on an order of protection.
Rhodes was charged with vandalism and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,500 bond.
Sept. 21
• Johnathan Denton Battles, 20, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $3,500 bond.
• Michael James Chastain, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $10,000 bond.
• Tanner Lynn Moore, 26, Rockwood, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Daniel Palacios Paramundo, 19, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• David Lee Queener, 43, Crossville, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Dean Ernest Schielke, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Dustin Daniel Stinnett, 31, Madisonville, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass and released without bond.
Sept. 22
• Felix Charles Booker, 32, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of order of protection and released on $2,500 bond.
• Cody Allen Cothran, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Billy Frank Davis, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear, contempt of court and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,300 bond.
• Michael Jackson Davis, 47, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Chelsea Michelle Jennings, 29, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Samuel Martin McCampbell, 32, Townsend, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kylie Darnelle Miller, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Eric Jay Stevens, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and eight counts of violation of sex offender registry and held without bond.
• Joshua Alan Underwood, 33, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Markus Allen Weaver, 51, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 23
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with five counts of failure to appear and held on $131,000 bond.
• Christopher Lynn Cook, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with theft between $2,500-$10,000 and released on $10,000 bond.
• Michael Ray Daugherty, 30, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $6,000 bond.
• Ashley Jean Griffis, 40, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and assisting other agency and held on $4,000 bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jarred Andrew Orr, 35, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
• Britney Nicole Russell, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Thomas Russell Sanders, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of bond revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $7,500 bond.
• Richard Warren Shepherd, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $9,500 bond.
• Brooke Marie Votra, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 24
• Jesse Howard Baker, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Danielle Buckner, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $5,000 bond.
• Liu Gabriel Huerta, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probations, criminal trespass, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $6,000 bond.
• Zachary Cheston Johnson, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $7,000 bond.
• Thomas Edward Luallen, 49, homeless, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest and held on $16,000 bond.
• Kayley Renee Marcum, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio Munoz Espinoza, 26, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violation of probation and held on $19,000 bond.
• Heather Ann Pitts, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $500 bond.
• Lisa Kay Stinnett, 47, homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 25
• Grace E. Billingsley, 56, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
• Boyd Wayne Francisco, 61, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $3,000 bond.
• Akeelya Lydia Harris, 42, homeless, was charged with vandalism and held on $2,500 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Julius Blake Macon, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $5,000 bond.
• James Dean Parrott, 41, Cumberland, Ky., was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and held on $25,000 bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $22,000 bond.
• Shawna Nicole Smallen, 29, Loudon, was charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility and released on $5,000 bond.
• Michele Lea Smith, 44, Knoxville, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and released without bond.
• Alisia Brooke Torres, 25, Loudon, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 26
• April Lynn Bivens, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Gumercindo Gomez Chavez, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Dustin Lynn Milsaps, 34, Lenoir City, was charged simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 27
• Bradley Jay Clowers, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Lorriane Etheridge, 36, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Bobby Lee Littleton, 40, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Benjamin Caleb McLemore, 24, Tellico Plains, was charged with violation of probation and held on $7,500 bond.
• Sydney Shanon Marie Newcomb, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Don Stockton, 40, Friendsville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.