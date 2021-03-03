Greenback School will send 14 students to this year’s Tennessee HOSA-Future Health Professionals competition.
The regional competition featured 11 students earlier this year. The remaining three go straight to state based on their category, Heather Stevens, Greenback HOSA advisor, said.
“Both of those are poster-based and my team that’s doing our health career presentation board is doing actually swine veterinarian, and that team does a full board that they present at state level only,” Stevens said. “Then my other one is doing, it’s called a research poster where they take a topic, research it, put all required elements on their posters and then their posters are judged. If they make that round two then judges come by and talk to them and they give them a more in-depth presentation about what’s going on of what they’ve researched.”
Stevens said she is excited by students who have taken ownership in the program, especially for a school as small as Greenback where academics and extracurricular activities pull students in different directions.
“My entire club is going to state, so that is my club,” she said. “If you look like our high school, we only have roughly 200 kids in our high school, so I have to share my kids. I have to share them with our other clubs. I have a couple that are involved in (Future Farmers of America), so it’s FFA week, so they’re involved, multiple athletes, so I’m often having to share. Really it’s a testament to them the way that they’re able to balance their time between the different aspects that they have going on in high school versus course work versus athletics, academic clubs, because we all compete for students here. We’re just so small that we all compete.”
This year’s group is one shy of last year’s 15, who would have gone to state had COVID-19 not caused disruption.
“I think we’ve just seen more involvement,” Stevens said. “I think we’ve got more excitement, lots of excitement. I don’t know that it really has anything to do with me per se other than just encouraging them and encouraging their love for science and their love for all things health care. It’s really all the kids. HOSA is a student-run club. We have a president, a vice president, a social media chair, so it’s really all about them wanting to be involved and wanting to push. I just kind of sit back and let them run and offer advice when asked.”
The state competition will have a virtual format March 22-24 in Knoxville.
“HOSA gives us guidelines for each individual event, and I print those guidelines out for them and say, ‘Here are your guidelines,’ and then they do the preparation,” Stevens said. “Like I said, it’s not me pushing them, ‘Hey get your stuff done.’ I’ll send out reminders, ‘Hey, don’t forget you need deadline for this coming up, deadline for that is coming up,’ and that’s assuming my president or vice president hasn’t done it already.”
Some students have been with HOSA for years, while others are just getting involved.
Ninth-grader Emma Breedlove said HOSA serves as another piece toward her goal of working in the medical field.
“I’ve always wanted to work in health care and I am looking forward to going to college in nursing school,” she said. “I know that HOSA looks really good on college applications, and I’ve just really enjoyed learning more about it.”
Breedlove took first place in Researched Writing and Persuasive Speaking.
“For my category you write a paper and then you do your speech later, or that’s what we’ve done this year,” Breedlove said. “I had to write a two-page paper on if technology use has effected our connections and so I wrote that and I submitted it so it really didn’t change a whole lot because of COVID. ... I went the went the route of saying how it’s effected the medical world connections and I said that it has been beneficial because they can communicate so much better because of technology.”
Isabella Belcher, an 11th-grader, has been involved in HOSA since her freshman year and has seen the program grow.
“I think it’s really since all of us we kind of encourage each other and we help each other study,” Belcher said. “Sometimes we go on study dates and stuff like that and we all just try to make sure each other does the best in what category we’re doing.”
Belcher and team partner Mackenzie Weitzel took first place in Forensic Science.
Audrey Presley, also an 11th-grader, won first place in Prepared Speaking.
“They have a theme every year, so mine this year was about unlocking your potential and I did it on how a lot of people in the medical field previously really struggled because of certain issues like what people thought about them ... and new things that they are bringing into the medical field so people judge it because they’re not familiar with it,” Presley said. “I talked about how to unlock your potential or the potential of the medical field where you have to go out of your boundaries and not necessarily always lean on other people for support.”
Other students involved were Maggie Stiles with third place in Behavioral Health, Jenna McConnell with third place in Nutrition, Harley Cole with first place in Veterinary Science, Laila Smith and Abigail Jordan with fifth place in CPR/First Aid, Kiley Jo Woodruff with second place in Health Career Photography and Cade Breedlove with first place in Life Threatening Skills.
Caroline Barnette and the team of Mikah Morris and Madison Graves will advance to state without competing at the regional level. Barnette will tackle Health Informatics, while Morris and Graves compete in Health Career Presentation Board.