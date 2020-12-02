Greenback educator gets classroom grant

Greenback School second-grade teacher Jessica Anderson is being rewarded for her efforts in helping students hone math skills.
Anderson was recently awarded a $3,295 Math and Science Grant from Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products and the Loudon County Education Foundation for her Fantastic Fact Fluency project. The project is designed to help young students quickly recall the answers to basic math facts without hesitation.
Anderson used the money to purchase the Reflex Math program and has seen progress in the last two months.
“My students are one-to-one with each student having their own iPad,” Anderson said. “My students have been able to use their iPads daily to work on improving their fact fluency. My class began this program around the end of October and were 20.8% fluent in addition and subtraction facts. Currently, they are 66.8% fluent in addition and subtraction facts. My class of 17 students have solved over 51,000 math facts thus far and have 1,700 new fluent facts. I have three students who last week earned 100% fluency in addition and subtraction facts.”
Local teachers annually submit grant applications to LCEF for projects that will enhance student learning.
The Reflex Math program gives students coaching, practice and assessment of math facts to build fact fluency in addition, subtraction, multiplication and division using iPad software.
“I first heard about this program from another teacher, and I looked into this program further and decided that it was a worthwhile program that would help reinforce math facts and build automaticity,” Anderson said. “I then purchased it for my own two children when we were out of school due to school closures. I wanted to give them the opportunity to continue to practice what they had been learning in school. My own children had great success in this program, and I wanted to be able to provide the students in my classroom the opportunity to build fact fluency.”
Tate & Lyle donates $15,000 each year to LCEF and has contributed more than $175,000 since 2012.
Michele Lewis, LCEF executive director, said Anderson was one of the first teachers to apply for the grant. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis said Anderson’s technological program is advantageous for students learning in the classroom and at home.
Anderson has seen students’ math abilities improve since using the program.
“Since we have been using this program, I have noticed that students are more confident and accurate when answering addition and subtraction problems in class,” she said. “Many students are now able to answer problems without using manipulatives, counting on fingers or drawing pictures. I am also pleased with the level of confidence my students show as they solve various addition and subtraction problems in class. Since they are developing a stronger math fact fluency, they are able to answer more problems with speed and accuracy.”