A Loudon County grand jury will hear the case of Devin Damascus McGuire, 31, of Knox County, who allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers in late December while fleeing in a vehicle.
Loudon County General Sessions Court Judge Rex Dale determined during a Jan. 27 preliminary hearing that 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office proved “probable cause” on multiple counts or charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Testimony was heard from officers and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Charles Cosner.
According to a release from Johnson’s office, two charges of theft and aggravated burglary were dismissed before the hearing due to “unavailability of the witness/victim.”
“The charges were the result of McGuire allegedly fleeing the scene after the vehicle in which he and his co-defendant were traveling was stopped by officers and McGuire was later found in the victim’s garage,” according to the release. “These charges can be brought up again before the grand jury.”
On Dec. 27, Lenoir City Police Department saw an individual they believed to have active warrants out of Knox County and attempted a traffic stop in eastern Lenoir City. The vehicle failed to stop, which resulted in a chase that ended up on Davis Lane, where McGuire fled on foot. He was found Dec. 28 after a resident called 911 that someone was on his property.
“Basically to give you an idea of what was going on, he was basically seated on the window frame or on the door sitting out of the vehicle on that door and the rest of his upper torso was outside the car shooting back at us,” Jimmy Davis, LCSO chief deputy, said in December. “As they come around to Davis Lane below the church, the vehicle comes to a stop in the middle of the road. The passenger exits out of the vehicle. At that time they believe they see him holding a long gun, an AR-15, at that time he drops the rifle and takes off over the fence into the yard. There a female exits the driver side, immediately applies with commands and we take her into custody there.”
No officers were injured.
McGuire faced four counts of attempted first-degree murder, manufacture, sale, delivery or a Schedule I substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated burglary and theft of property. He remains in custody on a $490,000 bond.
“Prosecutors have filed a ‘bond source motion’ so if McGuire attempts to make bond the state can delve into the source of funds being used by whomever tries to make his bond,” according to the release.
The passenger in the car, Asia Gillispie, 38, of Knox County, was arrested and charged with manufacture, sale, delivery of a Schedule I substance, reckless endangerment and felony evading. Gillispie reached an agreement with prosecutors to send her case to the grand jury. She also remains in custody.
“By waiving her right to a preliminary hearing, she agreed not to have a hearing like the one McGuire had and send the case directly to the grand jury for consideration,” Jason Collver, assistant district attorney general, said in an email correspondence.
Stephen McGrath, McGuire’s attorney, could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.
Orr, Porter trials near
Trials for Clarence Montrell Porter of Chattanooga and Christopher Blake Orr of Ooltewah are set for June 1 and May 4, respectively, for their involvement in the death of James Johnson in Loudon.
Collver said both trials will “most likely” occur in the Lenoir City courtroom.
Porter and Orr face charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Loudon Police Officer Marty Ward arrived on the scene at 3:34 p.m. May 10, 2017, at 201 Hill St., Loudon, for what was initially believed to be a possible heart attack and then thought a possible suicide. Law enforcement later deemed the death a homicide.
Loudon Police Inv. Brian Jenkins in a previous interview said there was a “squabble” over money Johnson allegedly owed LaQueena Deelisa Brown of Dayton. She recruited two men to help her get the money.
Brown pleaded guilty Sept. 16. She received 22 years in jail, with credit for time served, for facilitation of first-degree murder during a felony robbery. She agreed to offer testimony against Orr and Porter.
“At the moment the cases are set for trial and I cannot comment as to whether a plea offer has been extended or whether one is likely,” Collver said.