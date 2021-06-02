Good Sam nabs Y-12 grant

Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County recently landed a big grant to help the nonprofit’s fight against hunger.
Good Sam received a $10,000 grant from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation to provide children ages 18 and under something to eat.
“We just appreciate community partners and we appreciate them being able to trust us with especially a sizable amount like this in terms of we had never received a grant or money from this organization for and they were very generous in responding to us,” Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said. “I think our missions are very similar in terms of fighting childhood hunger. We want to fight all hunger and this specifically we can always focus on the individual category, so we are thrilled to be partnering with them. The gentlemen that came from the foundation were very gracious and so it’s a win-win situation for our clients.”
The nonprofit received the money April 5, Black said. Food distribution began on Tuesday.
“It is specifically for feeding children,” Black said. “What the grant writers focused on was some product in here that if a child is at home, our food going out the pantry is something you have the prepare. This is like if they’re at home alone, they can go in and just have this. We’ve got cereal, we’ve got food products, we’ve got juice, milk and apple sauce, fruit cups, pudding cups and then also we will have such things as baby carrots. We’ll have fresh baby carrots, we’ll have Lunchables. We have some refrigerated products that will go on this and go out to each child.
“... We felt like this would be something even all year long when kids are home on the weekends or the afternoons and families are working, this is something that they can just grab and go and it’ll — like I said, our whole food order is helping the family,” she added. “But this is like if the child is at home on their own and they can have some nutritional food.”
The focus is for children to have something to snack on, she said.
“If a family calls in or comes and says they are a client of ours and they’re wanting to place a food order, we have down on the bottom of our pantry order that we give that to the pantry, we have it broken down into age groups,” Black said. “We always do that because of just record keeping, but any child or person from 18 and under — I thought maybe just 14 and under but Susan (Fox, Lenoir City Family Resource Center director) over at the schools say, ‘No, we include on our weekend food for kids and everything to 18 and under.’ We had that category already, so if a family comes in and says they have three children under that 18 and under, that order will all go back to the back on our regular food orders and then ... they’ll be getting three bags, or if there’s two in the family 18 and under they’ll be getting two bags. It would automatically go out the back door with our pantry orders.”
On Friday a crew of volunteers gathered in the Good Sam conference room to make 50 bags of food.
Deb Hassell was one of a few volunteers who helped.
“Because the kids are home during the day because many of the parents are going back to work and kids are out of school, they need something to eat,” Hassell said. “We want them to be safe during the day and not have to try and heat things in the microwave. They might be younger kids, and so this will give them something that they can just eat easily and nutritious.”
Black doesn’t know how long the nonprofit will have before more food needs to be bagged, but the “Y-12 Gang” of volunteers will be called when needed.
“When I looked back at the numbers and I saw we were serving anywhere from 60 to 120 (children per month), I think we should be able to get through the end of the year and then we may supplement it some with our own budgeting if this is working really well and before next year’s grant cycle comes through,” Black said. “We can always continue this as needed.”