As cars lined up Saturday in the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church parking lot in Lenoir City, Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County Executive Director Cindy Black huddled volunteers to emphasize the day’s importance.
All volunteers were masked and bundled up for a day of giving during the annual Thanksgiving basket distribution, which was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. but started about 40 minutes earlier.
“We have three staffed people, so ... we could definitely not do this if it were not for the volunteers,” Black said. “There have been volunteers — double, triple volunteers for three weeks now. This is very vital.”
In the days leading up to Saturday, Good Sam distributed 500 vouchers. Black said Monday 405 vouchers were returned for their two boxes filled with food, a pack of toilet paper and a Food City gift certificate for turkey, ham or vegetables.
“Everybody deserves a nice Thanksgiving meal — that’s just the bottom line,” Black said. “We had one lady call in one time, she said, ‘I missed my Thanksgiving basket,’ because she could not get to the different places. She said that was all she had. She didn’t have family coming in, that was going to be the only thing, but very, very vital and especially this year.”
The effort included a new packing setup, which is something Good Sam pantry manager Evelyn Edwards has been thinking of for two years.
“I knew there was a simpler way,” Edwards said. “I just kept thinking and then just last year I said, ‘Cindy, it has to be a better way and I think I have a better plan.’ Gave it to her, showed her. She said, ‘Let’s do it.’ ... She gave me permission to do it, so everything is just nice and streamlined. Like now, we don’t have to rush, ‘We need this, we need this,’ and the biggest thing is we have seniors that were 80 years old coming out and trying to do this. I’m surprised with all the rain (last year) we had nobody get sick.”
Despite extra time needed to pack 1,000 boxes, the effort proved streamlined and will be how the distribution will happen in years to come, Edwards said.
“We had enough people to volunteer to do the packing and then (Friday) ... the guys came in and they loaded everything up,” she said. “We were able to get a larger truck and so everything was loaded in the truck. We put 500 cases, that’s what we had, of No. 1 and 500 of No. 2, and then we had toilet paper that was donated to us also. We had all of that in there and everything worked out great. Now this is so much simpler because we don’t have to take the cans, put them in there, do the counting, have everyone do it. ... This way everything is packed, and No. 2, they have everything.”
Edwards estimated about 15,000 pounds was ready to be given out.
As one driver slowly passed through the line, she said, “God bless you,” to Toni Hoffman, Good Sam client services manager. Seeing smiles on drivers’ faces makes the event worth it, she said.
“I am so proud that we’re able to do this this year — well, every year, but especially this year,” Hoffman said. “With COVID and everything we have seen so much need. We’ve had as many as 40 clients in a day and 30-something clients in a day and that’s just way above our norm. Of course, we were handing out the vouchers, but nonetheless we’ve had so much in utilities, and our board upped the amounts that we can pay on utilities and stuff to $300 twice a year and the same with rent, $300, which we hadn’t done before.”
Hoffman said preparing for the distribution was a challenge.
“The same is with the book bags (distribution). We did those all outside this year,” she said. “We did this, people would come to the center, call in and tell us if they wanted a voucher. We had limited, very limited, contact with the clients, and everybody worked together. We had to cut down on our number of volunteers that we had coming in and now we’re going back up again, but with the COVID it’s just meant that we’ve had to change our system of doing things. ... COVID has caused a lot of changes and I don’t want to say it’s not been difficult for us but once we got this plan in action we could go like this for as long as need be. The main thing is we want to keep our community safe, we want to keep our volunteers, and we have some who have chosen not to come in during this period. That’s fine, we understand that, but the main thing is to still provide the services that the community needs.”
Edwards thanked Food City, Hardee’s, Dunkin, Starbucks and McDonald’s for helping volunteers and Good Sam’s clients.
“We have a big community of Lenoir City helping us out,” she said.