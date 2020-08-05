Good Sam distributes 445 backpacks

Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County had a successful backpack distribution despite having to make many operational changes.
In total, 445 backpacks were distributed to families through Friday from the sidewalk in front of Good Sam. The distribution process was completely changed from previous years in order to protect volunteers and clients.
“Everything is different,” Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said. “We used to do the whole process inside the building. We have intake managers that go through the file and everything, but since we’re not allowing clients inside the building right now, everything is done outside. … The whole process being done out on the sidewalk is very different for us, but the volunteers have adapted really well.”
Black said this year’s backpack distribution required twice the number of volunteers because of additional jobs.
“In terms of getting the volunteers out here to do this, we have a good core. So it was just a matter of shifting a few things,” she said. “There are some people that really wanted to work, but because of the situation out there I felt like looking at who they are and what their situations were. Some of them were just in the age category that didn’t need to be out. Basically not so much the COVID thing but being out in 90-degree weather for four hours in the morning. So we had to make some adjustments there, but we have some volunteers that this is the one thing they really love to do.”
Even filling backpacks looked different this year. Volunteers were placed strategically in the Lenoir City Elementary School cafeteria to make sure everyone stayed distanced but operational. Because of the heightened organization, the backpack filling was finished a day early. There were 540 backpacks filled, and the remaining backpacks will be distributed in coming weeks.
Ron Kauffmann, volunteer, worked as the runner for four of the five distribution days. His job was to pick up registration forms from volunteers outside and bring backpacks out as necessary.
“None of our clients come in the building,” he said. “We pull their folders if they’re previous clients and make new folders if they’re new clients. Then if they’re getting food as well that gets distributed down to the pantry after they pick up their book bags. … I pick up the documentation that tells me what grades I need to pick up and then I take them outside and they get distributed. That way nobody comes inside that are clients, but we still wear masks.”
Jeanette Denton, volunteer, worked the registration table. She wore a mask and sat behind a shield positioned on the table. Volunteers working the registration table had to get creative with communication.
“This year is a little different,” Denton said. “It’s more challenging from a standpoint of trying to understand people through the masks and the outside noise and all the trucks going by. So we’re having to be a little more creative with getting something with their name in writing so we make sure we spell names correctly, that type of thing.”
When students received backpacks, they were also given a pack of five reusable, cloth masks donated by Loudon County Habitat for Humanity. Students could also pick up a pair of shoes donated by the Good Neighbors Shoppe.
Tom Findley, volunteer, was present as an interpreter for Spanish-speaking families.
Black said logistics of the new backpack distribution took a month of evolving plans. Not having the distribution was never an option.
“Even if the schools said, ‘We’re not going to open up,’ we said, ‘We are going to still do the backpacks,’ because these students will be at home, and they still need some supplies,” Black said. “They may still need the paper, and what first- or second-grader doesn’t want watercolors or crayons or markers. So we knew that we were going to give that out, because we know it’s a special thing in the life of our clients, and it’s something that can help our families, families that might be stretched financially already. So if we can give them a bag full of supplies or crayons or whatever that can help them out, we were going to do it no matter what.”