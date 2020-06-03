Giving back big deal for Phyllis McCarthy

Since moving to Loudon from Toledo, Ohio, Phyllis McCarthy has made a home away from home for herself as a manager at Good Neighbors Shoppe.
McCarthy first heard about the shop when it opened in 2002 and a woman in her Christ Care Group at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church was looking for volunteers. McCarthy joined the GNS team the first month it opened and has been an active volunteer since.
She has “always volunteered” because she feels a need to give back because of how blessed she has been.
“We had five children,” McCarthy said. “We lost our oldest son three years ago to pancreatic cancer, but we’ve been blessed as I said. They were raised healthy. We were able to educate them all. We’ve never really wanted.”
Even as a child, McCarthy said she lived a blessed life. Despite being one in a family of nine, McCarthy said she never went hungry and always had a place to stay.
“I really feel that it’s my responsibility to give back, because here I am at my age, and I have my health. So I should return the favor,” she said.
McCarthy said each volunteer has a “niche” at GNS. Her niche is in handbags and purses, but she also steps outside of that role to take care of other donations.
“She takes things home from here that we donate to Appalachia and our other resources and goes through them to make sure they’re clean, and they’re not broken or anything,” Claire Donnelly, GNS secretary, said. “Then she brings them back here where they’re boxed up and taken to Kentucky or some other place where they’re needed.”
Donnelly said McCarthy has a room at home dedicated to her work with the items. McCarthy’s husband also helps when she brings items home to be inspected.
Although GNS has been her primary focus with volunteering, she also spends time at nursing homes in the area.
McCarthy said she is grateful for her opportunity to work with GNS because of the ripple effect it can have on others. As an individual, she did not have as much reach into the community. GNS has given her the means to help many.
Since joining GNS 18 years ago, McCarthy has seen herself change and grow in her faith.
“I always felt that I did appreciate everything I had, but I think now I’m even more appreciative for what we have, even with losing our son,” she said. “We had the opportunity to have him for 62 years, and so I guess it all boils down to growing in your faith. In your faith, you grow in your acceptance of others. So that changes you.”
Working with referrals from the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County has also helped McCarthy learn to not judge others. She has learned everyone who comes to GNS has a need, and she is there to help fulfill that need.
“She has the biggest heart,” Donnelly said. “Anything she can do to give back to other people is what she loves to do.”
