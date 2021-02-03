The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services established in 2013 an accreditation policy that is shared with county leaders and county service officers.
“No individual may assist claimants in preparation, presentation and prosecution of claims for Veterans Administration benefits as an agent or attorney unless he or she has first been accredited by the VA for such purposes,” according to the policy.
An additional requirement to be a county service officer in Tennessee is the CSO must be a veteran. Every county in Tennessee has at least one CSO.
The VA is divided into two separate organizations — VA Health Care and VA Benefits and Compensation. CSOs assist veterans with accessing the VA health care system and filing the necessary paperwork for a service-connected disability.
A DD-214 or NG-22 provides the CSO with the required proof of military service. A veteran can obtain proof of military service from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Mo. However, at this time NPRC is closed except for emergencies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As many veterans are aware, a disastrous fire July 12, 1973, destroyed 16-18 million service members’ military files at the NPRC. Specifically, 80% of Army personnel discharged Nov. 1, 1912-Jan. 1, 1960 and 75% of Air Force personnel discharged Sept. 25, 1947-Jan. 1, 1964, with names alphabetically after Hubbard, James were lost. No duplicates of these records were maintained, nor were microfilm copies produced. However, since the fire, the NPRC collected numerous series of records that are used to reconstruct basic service information.
The Loudon County Veterans Service Office is located at 100 W. Broadway in Lenoir City. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and appointments are scheduled 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are restricted to the number of individuals allowed in the American Job Center-leased portion of the Roane State Community College building. We still work with our AJC partners so each organization can maximize customer support, answer veteran questions and schedule an appointment. For more information, call 865-816-3987.