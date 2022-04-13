Garbage pickup still not reliable

Loudon County Schools and other communities are still having trouble getting reliable trash pickup from Republic Services and subsidiaries.
Loudon County Commission discussed the trash issue with school representatives and the county purchasing department in February.
Schools administrator and commissioner Matt Tinker said trash pickup at schools had been unreliable since the fall. County purchasing director Susan Huskey said she was pursuing credits for missed pickups at schools.
At the April 4 commission meeting, trash problems were reported in Tellico Village.
Commission Chairman Henry Cullen said his phone was “melting down” with all the calls he was getting from Tellico Village residents complaining about trash not being picked up by Santek, a subsidiary of Republic.
Pat Hunter, a member of the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission, addressed commissioners during the public comment period and suggested the problem was related to pending contract negotiations with Republic for operation of Matlock Bend Landfill.
“We have some serious concerns that we need to address first,” Hunter said. “We can’t enter into a contract proposal under these circumstances.”
Hunter said a weakness in the current contract with Republic prevents the county from seeking other trash vendors.
She said stakeholders, including the county, cities and schools, are obligated by an inter-local agreement to take garbage to the landfill. The same agreement said the solid waste commission controls the tipping fees, but under the contract Republic sets the tipping fees, she said.
“When we have a contract for our county and schools to have their garbage picked up ... and it’s not being picked up and you can’t complain and the credits are not forthcoming, we have a problem because we can’t walk away,” Hunter said.
When the landfill operator sets tipping fees they in essence have a monopoly because they can give themselves a favorable tipping fee and their competitor cannot, she said.
Other trash pickup services did not respond to calls to bid for the contract in 2016 because if Santek sets the tipping fees, other vendors are at a great disadvantage, she said.
“The other concern that I have is that ‘we,’ the solid waste commission, we are not being paid on time by Republic,” she said.
Hunter said the county had still not been paid for February’s share of money generated by the landfill. She questioned whether the county should extend a contract with a company that is not treating customers correctly.
Commissioner Bill Satterfield said he was aware of the problems with trash not getting picked up on time.
“All that I can say is if they can’t get the garbage picked up at the schools on a regular basis and on time, we sure as heck don’t need to sign a contract with them,” Satterfield said.
Cullen agreed.
“I wouldn’t sign a contract with them either,” he said.
Huskey said she had been having trouble getting a response from Republic about credits promised for missed pickups.
“I have spent three months trying to get credits back for the schools to no avail,” Huskey said. “I have talked to the general manager of the landfill site, general manager of the pick-up side, I have numerous emails. He assured me that it would be taken care of and it’s gotten so bad that I’ve got the schools keeping a spreadsheet of missed pickups,” she said.
Huskey said the county was being billed for late fees for payment of pickups that were never made.
“Now they are charging us about $100 a month in late fees,” she said. “We’re not charging them a late fee for them not paying us but they are charging us late fees for withholding $700 for missed visits back in September, October and November.”
Commissioner Van Shaver said he hoped the county would not pay the late fees.
Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster, also chair of the solid waste commission, said the county would not have to pay late fees for pickups never made.
“I will guarantee you we will not pay late fees,” she said. “You will hear back from them tomorrow.”
Hunter said she was concerned the county has not conducted a financial assessment on projections for revenues from the landfill. She said she worried the new contract would allow out-of-county waste in the landfill.
“Even though its been reduced to 75 miles, when this landfill was first formed the landfill was to have no out-of-county waste, so 75 miles is still too far,” Hunter said.