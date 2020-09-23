Free Will Baptist marks anniversary

Loudon Free Will Baptist Church celebrated a 50-year milestone Sunday.
A homecoming with plenty of singing and praise was held in honor of the church’s anniversary. The service celebrated the founding of the church when it broke off from Valley View Baptist Church, the Rev. Carl Jenkins, church pastor, said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins was never worried homecoming wouldn’t happen. In fact, he said the church never really shut down.
“We never saw a decrease in attendance,” he said. “You know why? Because we have anywhere from 10-20 people. So if we get 10 people, 20 people, we’re normal. I’d love to see an increase. We’re like a family. We’d like to make it more like a family with grandkids and more family.”
Betty Helms, church member, said she feels blessed to continue attending.
“We know that the Lord’s going to take care of us,” Helms said. “All the ones that are here are usually all together anyway because my son and that guy in the back in the orange shirt they mow the graveyard and they mow one of the ladies’ yards … Just the way they do things for everybody. ... If you need anything, they’re there for you. We’ve all been together anyway. We did social distance. We had outside service and stayed in our cars. We had the yard back there and had the chairs set up. I just love it here. It’s like a family, like I’m home.”
Every month, the church hosts a fellowship dinner after a Sunday service when church members bring food they’ve cooked and everyone gathers to eat. Since Sunday was homecoming, Jenkins said it made sense to also have fellowship dinner.
Instead of home-cooked meals Sunday, the church had food courtesy of Ruby Tuesday’s. One church member’s daughter is the manager at the restaurant and had the food catered for the event, Jenkins said.
Sunday’s service was unique because Jenkins didn’t give a sermon. Two singing groups — Rescued and Faithful Promise — were present for the occasion.
“Today’s going to be no preaching,” he said. “We’ve got two singing groups, so the singing groups will be doing the service with their singing and stuff like that. When we get a person to come sing or a group to come sing, their singing is the preaching. It’s a special Sunday, so I figured I’d just take a break and enjoy it.”
Kim Miller, of Kodak, has visited multiple times as a special guest and even at previous homecomings, but was at Sunday’s service as an attendee.
“It’s like family from the first time I ever sang here,” Miller said. “It’s like everybody is welcomed here. No one’s a stranger. They don’t care where you’ve come from or what you look like. They just accept you for who you are, and I think that’s what a church should be.”
Jeremy Freeman, church member, spoke before the singing started and shared stories about the church and its beginnings.
“For a church our size, we’re not a big, big church, but to go 50 years, I think it’s a big accomplishment,” Freeman said. “It means we’re spreading the word of God and God’s working with us. I really believe that.”