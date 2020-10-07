Former newspaper owner leaves legacy

Former Lenoir City News owner Vernon McKinney passed away Sept. 21. He was 92.
McKinney was born in Lenoir City in 1928 and began working in the newspaper business during his childhood.
“Lenoir City was the time that we all lived there and saw him stay up late, late, late to get the paper out and cover all the county court meetings and city council meetings,” Karen McKinney, Vernon’s daughter, said. “His parents had a farm in Martel and were not well off at all, so he worked for the newspaper, doing a variety of things when he was a junior and senior in high school.”
After graduating from LCHS in 1946, he attended Tennessee Wesleyan College before serving a year in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He returned home and attended the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in journalism.
While in school, McKinney worked at the Etowah Times and Knoxville News-Sentinel as a linotype operator.
“Because he needed to work some when he was going to college to help pay for things, he worked for the Etowah Times because his uncle, Frank McKinney, owned that newspaper there,” Karen said. “Just everywhere he went, he worked and he learned the linotype business. At the time, there wasn’t offset printing and all this computerized stuff. Every line of type got set into metal and then it all got pushed together to make up the page. You were typing stories, you were sitting copy and redoing things right there that went onto a metal casing and then that got printed onto the newspaper because that’s the way newspapers were at that time. It was a pretty big deal.”
Immediately after graduating UT, McKinney advanced his career as a reporter and editor with the Clinton Courier News, where he covered numerous stories, including the infamous bombing at Clinton High School on Oct. 5, 1958.
Karen said her father often exemplified courage and a willingness to tell the stories of others, even during a difficult time of segregation and racial tension.
“He was there when the high school was bombed, and that was a really historic time,” she said. “It was a big story, and I remember we could hear the bombing from where our house was. It was fairly close to the high school where the newspaper office was, so, of course, he went down to see what was going on. We were very close to knowing about that story, and you know the racial conflicts and the way the newspaper supported integrating the schools was real important. It was a big deal at the time, and those were scary times because a lot of people didn’t agree and they used force.”
While at the Clinton newspaper, McKinney purchased The Upper Cumberland Times in Jamestown in 1959. Two years later, he returned to Lenoir City and became owner of the Lenoir City News.
Under McKinney’s leadership, the News printed twice a week and won numerous Tennessee Press Association awards.
“My parents both worked there, really, and my mother sold advertising and covered the society news,” Karen said. “He went to all the county court meetings and everything. They were trying to get a sales tax with Lenoir City High School when dad had the paper, so the sales tax had to be voted on and it was to raise money to have enough money to pay for a new high school. Dad was supportive of that and wrote articles and editorials, and so the business people in town didn’t like that. There was a Cas Walker grocery store at that time, but he attacked dad for supporting a sales tax. I remember that was scary times trying to make it work when you didn’t have advertising money but you believed in something to help your community.”
Two of the biggest stories McKinney covered was the construction of Tellico Dam and the snail darter controversy from 1967-79.
“I would say for dad, he just loved that town and that community and Loudon County,” Karen said. “At that time, Lenoir City was heavily involved in industrial development. There was a lot of dissension about going ahead and building the dam. It stood for many years with no water filled up because of court issues. There were environmentalists and other issues ... and it was called the snail darter. Dad was really supportive of the Tellico Dam project and thought that was going to be a really good situation for Loudon County in development, growth and manufacturing.”
Ron Bridgeman served as the editor of the Lenoir City News and appreciated his time working under McKinney.
Bridgeman went onto become an editor with the News-Sentinel and eventually became publisher of the Clinton Courier News before moving to Georgia where he now works as a reporter for the Gainesville Times.
“I worked for Vernon McKinney for more than eight years,” Bridgeman said. “He was my first newspaper boss in a career that lasted 40 years. Vernon was one of two newspaper publishers I worked for who also was a newsman. He was first a reporter, then a publisher. Vernon taught me to write fast and complete. He ran a weekly newspaper in Lenoir City for nearly 20 years and he was a reporter all of that time.”
After nearly 20 years of serving the Lenoir City community, McKinney sold the paper in 1981. A merger with the Loudon County Herald created what is now known as the News-Herald.
The first News-Herald publication was released Feb. 2, 1981.
Bridgeman said he owes a successful career to McKinney.
“Years after I worked for Vernon, I was referred to by a publisher as a hard-assed journalist,” Bridgeman said. “Vernon would have been proud. I did not do anything extraordinary — only acted as he taught me. I would not be the person I am today without him. He was a quality man, and he made me a decent reporter. He had ink in his blood. I’m grateful I knew him.”