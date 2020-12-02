FLMS again a model school

For the second year in a row, Fort Loudoun Middle School has been recognized as a model school by the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Officials were notified in mid-November the school was recognized as gold level by the group funded through the Tennessee Department of Education.
FLMS is one of 11 schools recognized as gold in East Tennessee.
“It’s a huge honor to receive gold status from the state for positive behavior support because only like a handful of schools have received this honor,” Jeana Gray, FLMS teacher and a Behavior Management Team school leader, said. “It just shows that we are concerned about the whole child, that we are doing what’s best for children and creating a culture of positivity at Fort Loudoun Middle School.”
The program provides materials, training and tools to support staff, teachers and administrators in the implementation of Response to Intervention-Behavior.
“RTI2-B can expect a decrease in the number of office discipline referrals, a decrease in suspensions, an increase in academic achievement, and more time for teachers to teach, students to learn and administrators to run their schools efficiently and effectively,” according to the website.
The school was previously honored at the silver level before securing gold the first year it was available.
“There’s three different tiers, so we have sent our staff out to tier 1 training, tier 2 training and tier 3 training,” Patrick Bethel, FLMS principal, said. “We’ve spent the past four summers training and a couple sessions here at school where UT will come in and do specific training in how to support us and us to help support our students through that process. It’s been a long journey but now it’s just kind of second nature for us in how we do business. It’s not an administratively ran program; this is a teacher ran program.
“Our teachers who are in the classrooms are the ones making the changes and adjustments and setting the procedures and protocols for the school, which has in my opinion made this really successful,” he added. “It’s one of those things that will live and endure versus any administrative changes or things happening because it’s now the culture of Fort Loudoun.”
Gray said a group of teachers meets monthly to see how they can help each student succeed.
Student and teacher buy-in has been important, she said.
“Students are receiving high-fives in our building for recognitions of Braves traits going above and beyond,” Gray said. “With gold status other schools look to us as a mentoring school and to see what we’re doing and how we are implementing positive behavior. We’re mentors for other schools across the state of Tennessee as well.”
“Pre-COVID a lot of schools would come and visit us. Lots,” Bethel added. “Post it’s a lot of Zooming and just phone calls with other schools that are trying to implement or get to a place where we are. We learn as much from them as they do from us because we get ideas and things from them and then we come back and kind of tweak what we’re doing. Each year it looks a little bit different for our kids and for our staff, but it’s always kind of geared on data and what trends we’re seeing.”
Schools much larger than FLMS have reached out about the program, Gray said.
“It’s always an honor when a district four times the size of your district comes in and wants to see what you’re doing,” she said.