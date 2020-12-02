A boating wreck over the weekend has turned into a recovery mission as agencies look for a fisherman who went missing Saturday morning.
A fiberglass fishing boat with two men aboard overturned below Fort Loudoun Dam, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell and Steven D. Musick, 44, of Jellico were thrown from the boat. Both were wearing personal flotation devices. Musick was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, but Mowery never resurfaced.
As of Tuesday morning, TWRA officer Anthony Chitwood said Mowery had not been found.
Jennifer White, Loudon County E-911 executive director, said the call came in at 9:56 a.m. Saturday.
“They were fishing below the dam and three of the spillways were up, which creates obviously a lot of turbulent water below the dam,” Travis Estes, Priority Emergency Medical Services director, said. “At some point they got in close enough that they reported losing power, which eventually sucked them up close to the spillways and ended up capsizing the boat and breaking the boat apart once it started hitting some of the rocks there below the spillways.”
Estes said Musick was rushed to Fort Loudoun Medical Center for precautionary reasons. Crews have been searching for Mowery since the accident.
“They have been out every day,” Estes said. “The wildlife has boats on the water, EMA has boats on the water and then I think they’re also doing some drone flying occasionally, but every day since the accident they’re still continuing to search and look for him.”
Rescuers from Loudon County Homeland Security Marine Rescue, Loudon County Fire & Rescue, Loudon Fire Department, Lenoir City Fire Department, Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and TWRA are searching for Mowery.
Estes said the search consists of an area from the dam to near Loudon.
“They’re searching somewhere around a 10-mile stretch of river right now,” Estes said. “Obviously, as days go by they will lengthen that search area. ... The potential for going a great distance can be high. Of course, there’s a lot of variables that play into that, whether they get caught up on a rock or a tree limb or something or if they’re not able to come free. There’s obviously tons and tons of factors, but that’s what makes these searches so difficult is those are factors we don’t know, so we have to search the immediate area but then at certain times we have to start extending that out because if the body was free they can float for miles and miles and miles. It becomes a very, very long process.”
This could mark the sixth fatality near the dam in five years, Estes said.
Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, wrote a letter to Tennessee Valley Authority in the spring asking that action be taken.
Estes said as far as he’s aware, nothing has been done.
“We’d want to be hopeful, but based on time, exposure, cold, all that kind of stuff, we’re really in that just recovery mode,” Estes said. “But our understanding, it’s something as far as the fishing regulations there, that the water closure would have to be something between TWRA and TVA. That would be further conversations they’re going to have to have about restricting or closing or putting up some kind of a buoy or barricade. To our knowledge, nothing has ever been addressed.”