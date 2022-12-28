Lenoir City’s event center took time during the holidays this year to give back to the community and help a worthy cause.
The Venue at Lenoir City hosted its biannual Fireside Festival on Dec. 13, which partnered with the Autism Awards based in Knoxville.
“We try and do a community event at the holiday time each year, and what we’ve come down to is alternating years between a children’s event and an adult event,” Alyson Sousa, director of The Venue, said. “… It’s an opportunity for families to come out, have fun, do crafts, listen to some music, have some little snacks, get some pictures with the real Santa and Mrs. Claus and it’s just our way to kind of give back to the community.”
The Venue, located beside Lenoir City Utilities Board and funded primarily through local tax dollars, had 27 events booked in the first 19 days of December.
Sousa said planning for the festival began about five months ago by reaching out to sponsors and donors. After expenses were paid, the hope was to raise at least $1,000 for Autism Awards.
Founded by Corey Ozair Goin and Tara Goin, the organization is currently in the process of establishing a nonprofit tax distinction. The couple’s daughter, Arielle, inspired formation of the organization.
The Goins were stunned by her autism diagnosis and struggled to learn how to help her.
Corey said he wants to make that process a little easier for other parents.
“It can be difficult on the spectrum, and it can be difficult for families to find care, especially right after the diagnosis,” Corey said. “People kind of don’t know what to do or where to go. We kind of want to be a resource for that and just provide some of the things that just help along the way.
“It’s definitely a journey,” he added. “It’s quite the experience, but it can be a good experience if you make the best out of it and don’t just focus on the negative of the condition more so than the positives that are definitely there.”
While the name of the organization might signal the giving of awards for accomplishments, Corey said they wanted to award families and individuals with autism various opportunities needed to make life a little easier.
He said the group would be hosting events throughout the year to award families speech devices, sensory toys, educational supplies and maybe tuition for various therapies and classes.
As a mobile DJ who works with The Venue quite a bit, Corey had previously discussed the couple’s mission with Sousa.
Autism Awards doesn’t officially launch until April, but when The Venue offered to host and make them a benefactor, Corey said they couldn’t say no. Funds will help the nonprofit with upfront costs.
The event was sensory friendly and reached out to families and individuals with autism, Sousa said.
“Corey helped us a lot with that,” Sousa said. “Things like don’t put the dance floor down so that you have an even surface. Don’t have blinking lights. Make sure you have a quiet area if it’s needed. He really guided us on the things that we could easily implement to make it a sensory friendly, more inclusive event.”
Sousa said the festival is a social interaction opportunity for all families, and The Venue team was happy to be involved.
“Folks don’t have to worry about buying an admission ticket,” she said. “They show up, they get in, it’s free, they get to enjoy everything in that ballroom with no strings, no nothing. So it really is a beautiful fun family friendly event, and we just love being able to give back to the community that way.”
Tori Cogdill of Loudon was attending with her family. She said she had never been to the festival before.
“I think it’s very important for children to grow up and be able to do things like this,” Cogdill said.