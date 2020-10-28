Feezell comes up short in state award

Philadelphia Elementary School Principal Marvin Feezell was up for a big award Oct. 20 but came up just short.
Feezell and eight other candidates were announced Aug. 4 for the Tennessee Department of Education 2020-21 Principal of the Year. Each candidate attended a virtual ceremony, which typically would have been held during a fall conference but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Although Cleveland City Middle School Principal Leneda Laing earned the designation this year, Feezell was honored to be recognized by peers.
“There’s a lot of great things happening in our state and to be recognized as being part of the excellence that’s happening here in Tennessee is it’s a real honor,” Feezell said. “I take it more as an honor for our school because it’s these teachers and assistants and custodians and cafeteria workers, office workers and nurses, all of those people, they’re the ones doing the daily work with the kids. Making the magic happen. If I get honored for something it’s because our team is doing really good things, and that’s what makes me happy.”
Winning the award wasn’t necessary to know he and others in the local school are doing the right thing for students, he said.
“We just come in and do what we have to do to take care of the kids in front of us. That’s it,” Feezell said. “That’s the mission every day, what do our kids need from us? It was very nice that somebody came along and said, ‘Hey, that’s really worthy to be talked about what you guys are doing over there at Philadelphia,’ and that’s the way I take it. It was recognizing what our team here is doing for kids every day. ... A lot of times people will ask me for advice in how do they handle a certain situation. Most of the time I’ll tell them, ‘Just do the next right thing.’ I think this just validates keep doing the next right thing. Whether you’re awarded for it or not, just keep doing the next right thing, because that’s how you make a difference.
“As I listened to the biographies of the candidates from across the state, it was a pretty common theme that these are just people who just go out there and just try to do the next right thing for their kids,” he added. “I didn’t get the sense that any of them were in it for awards or recognition, anything like that. They’re just folks out there working hard to make their schools the best they can be for their students and that’s all we can do. If everybody does that, the world’s a better place.”
Feezell’s recognition marks the third time a Loudon County Schools employee has been recognized by the state in recent years. Loudon County Schools’ Elementary and Response to Intervention Supervisor Maria Warren, also a former PES principal, in 2018 won supervisor of the year. Jennifer Malone, supervisor of technology/middle schools, in 2019 was also up for the supervisor award.
“I feel honored and blessed to work with a great administrative staff,” Mike Garren, county director of schools, said in an email correspondence. “Members of our administrative staff at central office and at the school level have been recognized numerous times over the last few years. It is evident that the state recognizes the quality of service and personnel that Loudon County Schools has to offer the state. ... I’m extremely proud of Mr. Feezell and his recognition. He is one of the most dedicated, hard-working and caring people I know. He puts in countless hours to support his school, staff, students, parents and community. It’s an incredible accomplishment to be one of nine principals recognized across the state by the TDOE for his commitment to excellence.”