FBC welcomes families for festival

First Baptist Church in Tellico Village served hundreds of hot dogs Friday and entertained families with free food and candy, classic cars, music, games and children’s inflatables.
The Community Fall Festival was a first for the church, the Rev. Kem Lindsay, FBC associate pastor, said.
“We just wanted to do something fun for the community,” Lindsay said.
From 4-8 p.m., those attending were encouraged to utilize the bounce house and slides, play cornhole and hula hoop toss, eat free food, take home door prizes, listen to singer Gray Lancaster, who performs at the Historic Loudon Theatre, and view a car and motorcycle show.
Although there aren’t many children in Tellico Village, Lindsay pointed to Steekee Elementary School just 10 minutes away as one reason for the festival.
“We know there’s a lot of families that live in this area,” he said.
He said FBC has an almost exclusively adult congregation, but the festival was not just for church members. To promote the get-together, Lindsay said banners were displayed along highways and an ad was published in the newspaper. Families from in and around Loudon County visited.
As a sign of how crowded the festival was, 600 of 648 hot dogs prepared were served.
“The idea was to try this and learn from it and move forward,” Lindsay said.
Lisa Dawn Maleske, FBC fellowship leader, said the Rev. Charlie Barnard, church pastor, had asked for a fall festival to be organized before he went on a recent sabbatical.
“He wanted it to involve the children and wanted it to be big,” Maleske said. “I’m hoping it will become an annual event.”
She said the festival went well and the church’s leadership council will determine whether the event will continue.
With about 100 volunteers, Barnard said church staff and lay leadership did a great job putting the event together. He believes the church should host the festival annually.
“It was a good experience to broaden our horizons,” Barnard said. “... It’s been a lot of work but well worth it, kind of our gift to the community. We look forward to doing it again next year.”
Loudon resident Jeff Dols was there with his family playing inflatable hula hoop toss. He said they saw a sign advertising the festival on Highway 72.
“We’re having a great time,” Dols said. “The kids are having a great time, too. We’ll probably be back next year.”
Madisonville resident Kevin Worley visited with his family.
“We just wanted to do something enjoyable with the kids,” Worley said. “First Baptist Church always does something good for the community.”
Maleske said many people who attended were amazed the festival was free.
“We haven’t charged a thing,” she said.