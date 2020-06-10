FBC Lenoir City calls new pastor

First Baptist Church in Lenoir City has named a new senior pastor after an extensive search.
The Rev. John Hunn officially took over May 24 after being initially scheduled to preach March 15. The COVID-19 pandemic made the process more cumbersome and lengthy.
Hunn replaced the Rev. Jack Jackson, who announced his retirement last year.
A search committee worked for about 10 months until the group focused on Hunn “who they felt God was leading them to as the best candidate,” the Rev. Scott Williams, church worship pastor, said.
Hunn had been serving in the mission field, so FBC planned to have him preach three Sundays in a row before meeting with membership for a final decision. Hunn served as “transitional pastor” for about two months and drove from Lebanon each weekend, Williams said.
Since 2002, Hunn has taken 44 trips to 22 countries to train pastors in areas of the world where access to training may not be available. He resigned from pastoring to give all of his attention to missions.
Hunn did not plan to get back into the pastorate until he met Angela Wampler, wife of Chris Wampler, search committee chairman, at a wedding in Columbus, Ohio.
“She heard me share a few words about the family ... and she said, ‘We’re looking for a pastor. Are you interested?’ And I said, ‘No’,” Hunn said. “I gave her my business card and said, ‘But you can pray for me and pray for Africa’.”
Chris called Hunn when Angela returned with the business card. For two months, Hunn would commit to nothing.
When he visited the FBC facility and met the search team, Hunn saw potential. He said what changed everything was his wife, Alexis, who convinced him to commit.
Hunn was born in southern Ohio and earned his undergraduate degree at Cumberland University in Lebanon. He lived in Texas, Montana and Alaska before moving back to Lebanon to be senior pastor at his home church. Hunn had already resigned from his home church to focus on mission work when FBC pursued him.
Susan Williams, church family ministry assistant, said she is excited to see Hunn take the helm.
“He loves people, and we’re really excited to see him love our people,” she said. “We’re excited to see his heart for missions and reaching people out in the community more.”
Hunn said one of his main goals is to get the church more involved in the community. He feels an obligation to meet the community’s needs.
“There’s this excitement that anything new brings,” Scott said. “... So it was really good for the church to be able to celebrate with Dr. Jackson and his ministry here, and now there’s an excitement because that came to a conclusion and we get to see what God has in store for us next, and that’s going to be led by John.”
