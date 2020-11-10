FBC hosting Thanksgiving meal

First Baptist Church in Lenoir City is extending an invitation to the community for free meal to be held Thanksgiving Day.
The Community Thanksgiving Meal will be split into two time slots at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Family units or parties of one can reserve seats at either meal. The meal is free, and FBC will not collect donations.
“Instead of doing something for us and having turkey and ham and watching football, we wanted to be able to service our community,” the Rev. Dick DeMerchant, senior adult and pastoral care pastor and event organizer, said. “We were thinking, No. 1, people that might come who do not have family here, so therefore they might be just having a lonely day at home and not having really any contacts, and a lot of people don’t want to fix a meal for two people. They’d rather eat out.”
Social distancing, masks and other coronavirus preventative measures will be enforced to ensure guest safety. Service volunteers will also wear gloves, DeMerchant said.
The meals are open to anybody in the community and not restricted to church members. DeMerchant said he’d rather see more people from the community instead of people he knows from the church in order to provide the service he intends.
“We’re looking at truckers that are driving through, a place where they would hear on a CB (radio) where they would stop and have a free meal if they wanted to,” he said. “Hopefully policemen, firemen that are maybe having to work that day could swing by and grab a meal and keep on going to work. Also, people that are in communities in Lenoir City that have a hard job even functioning buying food, it’s a place where they could come and get a free meal and their whole family and not be strained on their budget. It’s just trying to do something special.”
DeMerchant expects 55 volunteers per service will devote time on the holiday to prepare and serve food. His family will be serving and chose to celebrate Thanksgiving on Friday instead.
Food will be prepared in the church’s industrial-grade kitchen. Nothing will be prepared at homes to ensure guest safety, DeMerchant said.
Donny Crass, church mission and evangelism minister, said conversation about the meal started as a way to reach lonely church members on the holiday but quickly evolved.
“The conversation that started that was, you know what, we in our church family have people that are alone on thanksgiving,” Crass said. “It’s not always about whether they have money or whether they have food, but it’s about whether they have family or friends that are close by. We thought we would love to provide an opportunity for a family type meal where people were not alone on Thanksgiving. That was our church members’ first thoughts.”
FBC for months has devoted Saturdays to new ministry First Feeds in which members take bus routes and distribute meals to kids and families in local housing developments. The same mindset that started First Feeds led church members to turn the event into a community outreach effort.
Crass suspects the First Feeds team will come into play on Thanksgiving. While the teams are spreading the word about the event during regular distribution and helping families reserve spots, he understands there are some people with underlying medical conditions who can’t come but “have the heart to come.” Those few people may be visited with a Thanksgiving meal.
Each meal can seat up to 300 people. DeMerchant only asks for participants to contact the church and reserve a spot. Reservations can be made for family units or individuals by calling the church office at 865-986-9066 or visiting www.firstbaptistlc.org. FBC will need information, such as a first and last name, email or phone number, address, time preference, number in party and ages of guests.
“We want to connect a mindset or culture within our church of praying for our neighbors, caring for our neighbors, ultimately sharing hope, sharing the good news of Jesus with our neighbors, and this is just another way to kind of do that,” Crass said. “We are imperfect and what we do is imperfect, but we’re trying, that kind of deal.”