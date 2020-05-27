Farmer employs 'servant leadership'

Riverview Baptist Church in Loudon has seen growth in many ways since the Rev. Gene Farmer became pastor in 2009.
A longtime member of the church, Farmer’s father, Earnest Farmer, was a founding member and deacon.
When Farmer stepped into the leadership position, he saw a need in the church for ministry and community outreach, so that’s what he focused on most. He set to work building ministries for all ages and bolstering the congregation. Eventually, the congregation more than doubled in size.
Jaison Brown, a member of the church, remembers before 2009 when the church would average “probably 30 members” every Sunday.
Now, the church has “85 to 100” on an average worship Sunday, Farmer said, emphasizing “numbers isn’t what it’s about.”
“It’s about God’s kingdom and the ministries and how we can serve the community,” he said. “So that’s the thing that has really changed in the last 11 years is the outreach in community service.”
Farmer’s vision included helping Riverview see needs internally and externally.
“In today’s society, especially with anxiety we’re all encountering, people are searching for answers,” he said. “Those answers, we believe, are given by our Lord, and God has control of it.”
Through the ministries he has established in the church, Farmer hopes to get the message across to Loudon that Riverview is available to fulfill community needs. He aims to be genuine to the people “who want to know if people care.”
Riverview has a ministry for every age. In the past, younger groups tended to be the focus. Farmer more recently has worked get the adults of the church more involved with the community by visiting nursing homes, feeding the hungry and “things of that nature.”
“I think the outreach to the community from our senior and middle adults has really been the most expounding ones over the recent years to show people in the community the church is here, and if they need us, we have ministries available to come be a part of and interact with,” Farmer said. “It’s not a social gathering. It’s a spiritual gathering for people to come together and fill a need for God to make places in our heart and life.”
Although Farmer points to adult ministries as having the most significant growth, Brown credits “significant growth” to Farmer’s work with Vacation Bible School. Children would have such a “wonderful experience” at VBS it would translate into families joining the church, Brown said.
Farmer’s leadership skills are also a large contributing factor in the church’s growth, Brown said.
“Gene has a servant leadership mentality,” he said. “… No job is too big or too small for him to roll his sleeves up and lead by example. He constantly puts the church first, and by him doing that, that encourages others to get out into the community and talk about what’s going on at Riverview and to see the ministries and the fellowship and how it just resonated out in the community.”
