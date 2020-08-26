Loudon Utilities Board approved Aug. 24 an updated agreement with W.K. Dickson & Co. Inc., the company conducting a water flow monitoring study, which will save $178,725.
The original agreement for the study was a proposed $225,000 in June 2019. LUB since hired professional engineers Larry Joe Dockery and Ed Adame who have been able to take on most of the work in-house.
The flow monitoring study was spurred by Tennessee Riverkeeper threatening to sue LUB for sewage overflows, Ty Ross, LUB manager, said.
“Rather than litigate, we entered into a consent order with the court that said, ‘Yes, these overflows have occurred, and we are going to fix them,’ and they have given us a certain period of time to fix them under the consent order,” Ross said. “So now what happens is we have to do something called flow monitoring. We have to put these flow monitors out all over the system looking for overflows. So we monitor where they are and determine what needs to be done to fix them.”
In recent meetings, board members Gene Farmer and Bart Watson have raised concerns about moving more work in-house. Ross has assured them with more engineers on the LUB staff, in-house work will be more attainable.
The updated agreement with W.K. Dickson reduces the cost by 80 percent, Ross said. Instead of $225,000, LUB will pay the firm $46,275, which will be used for “technical report filings with (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) and Tennessee courts,” Ross said.
“And we’re not allowed to do those ourselves?” Watson said.
Ross said W.K. Dickson has experience with report filings so LUB would be “much better off” using their expertise.
Board members Carlie McEachern and Farmer motioned and seconded, respectively, and the measure passed unanimously.
Later in the meeting, Ross gave the board an update on the Tellico Village Property Owner’s Association water supply contract.
In previous meetings, Farmer has requested LUB’s engineers perform computer models to verify flow rates can be reached with the new water pump systems.
“Our engineering team, along with W.K. Dickson, has been working with staff at Tellico Village, along with their engineering consultants ... and they’ve pretty much come to an agreement and stacked hands on some computer modeling and flow studies that show we will be able to serve them and their planned growth through the end of this long-term agreement,” Ross said. “We plan to have another meeting this Wednesday to introduce what would be the final improvements to the cost of service schedule … along with the penny adjustments to the rate, that will provide TVPOA with the proper contribution for their use of the system. We’re in the final stages now, and perhaps in just a few weeks, we can have an agreement in front of you.”
In other news, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Authorized a broadband fiber internet feasibility study with Jackson Thornton & Co., P.C.
• Established the natural gas rate effective September 2020.
• Approved $3,000 to fund the fireworks display for Riverfest, which occurred Saturday.