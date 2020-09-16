Dubes spreads encouragement

Brian Dubes went the extra mile to spread encouragement and joy to his church family at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
A retired optometrist, Dubes saw an emotional need at the church that could be met through an idea he found on social media. In July, he painted 101 rocks with various words of encouragement.
“I thought since everybody is so upset — they’re worried, they’re scared — I thought, you know, we can pray about things, but what can you do more physically to encourage people?” Dubes said. “I thought, ‘I’ve seen on Pinterest people paint stuff on rocks,’ and I said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to paint stuff on rocks to encourage people’.”
Dubes went to a rock seller and dug through a pile of stones looking for the perfect shapes and sizes. He took the rocks home, cleaned each and then painted them.
“So I decided to make them all different colors,” he said. “I’m guessing I used at least 15 different colors. … I started out with mostly single words, comforting words. Then I figured I can print pretty small. So I started phasing into putting Scriptures, and then I kind of shortened them because Scriptures can be 20 words long, so I kind of trimmed that down.”
Dubes strategically placed the rocks around the FBC campus. Rocks are at the base of every tree in the parking lot so members and guests would see them as they walked to and from their cars. He also placed rocks at each entrance to the church and at various other locations.
“We may not agree on everything,” he said. “Obviously, there’s liberals and conservatives and Republicans and Democrats, but can we all agree that it’s a good thing to encourage people, to make people not fear, to not worry? Is that a good thing? I think both sides of the fence can agree on that. That’s kind of what I did.”
Susan Williams, FBC family ministry assistant, said the rocks were a pleasant surprise for church staff. For others, the effort meant more.
“For our mowers and people who aren’t usually on a church campus, what’s been great is that they’ve been exposed or been able to read Scripture probably more than they have ever in their past because the rocks are out there to be seen,” Williams said. “So we are finding that really great that we’re seeing people who wouldn’t otherwise be in a church or be open to maybe hearing someone talk about Jesus or the Bible, but now they’re having it on those rocks, and because of the way they’re decorated you can’t help but read them, and it’s all encouraging. So we’re really happy about that, about seeing kind of a way to communicate the gospel to those who otherwise may not see it or hear it.
“For those of us that do come, it’s just encouragement, and they’re sweet, and they’re pretty and done really well,” she added. “It’s pretty exciting, because we have people that come on our campus for all sorts of things and activities, and, obviously, we open our church doors for outside events, and that’s just another way we can reach people with the gospel.”
To Dubes’ surprise, most of the rocks have been taken. Of the 101 rocks he placed, only 10-12 remain.
“Pastor John (Hunn), he said, ‘How do you feel about somebody taking your rocks?’ They’re not my rocks,” Dubes said. “They’re God’s rocks. I made them and gave them. So it’s not like I lost something. They’re the people’s rocks.”
Dubes isn’t sure if he’ll paint more. He still fills in as a substitute for optometrists in the area when they’re sick or on vacation. He is currently serving a three-month stint as a full-time optometrist while someone is on maternity leave. For now, he doesn’t have free time.
Since retirement, Dubes has tried new activities — painting, pottery, stained glass, woodcarving and silversmithing.
“So rocks, obviously, I’d never done that before,” he said. “I’m sure there are probably people in our church that were thinking, ‘Well, what in heck got in his head to do that?’ But the whole thing is just to encourage people. That’s what it’s all about.”