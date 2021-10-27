Drug Take Back collects big haul

Hundreds of pounds of unused and expired medications were collected Saturday from the community as part of Drug Take Back Day.
The biannual collections are held in April and October to help keep pills, tablets and capsules away from children and people who might misuse the drugs.
On Saturday, people could discard medicines with no questions asked at Walmart in Lenoir City, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon Police Department. The collection events are in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“It’s their event,” Vicki Cowell, The Prevention Alliance of Loudon County program coordinator, said.
After medications are collected and weighed, they are then incinerated.
“We want to keep the cabinets at home cleaned out so the medicines don’t end up in the wrong hands,” Cowell said. “Most people are getting rid of prescription medications that they don’t want.”
Lenoir City Police Capt. David Flynn said the goal is to keep the drugs out of the hands of children.
“Children will get ahold of medications of parents and grandparents and bring them to school,” Brendan DeBoer, 9th Judicial District Task Force deputy director, said. “Every home has prescription medications.”
Disposing and destroying medications through this program, rather than flushing them down a toilet, also keeps them out of the water system.
Flynn said 21 people had attended the Walmart event by early Saturday afternoon and Cowell reported on Monday that 243 pounds of medications had been surrendered by the end of the day.
“Several have stopped by and didn’t know the event was going on and ran back home to get their medicine,” Cowell said.
She said organizers and volunteers gave away about 50 portable home lock boxes that can be used to safely and securely store medicines.
Weight totals weren’t available for LCSO and LPD by News-Herald presstime. The weight results are reported to DEA and TBI.
Flynn said discarded drugs are given to the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force, which is part of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and destroyed.
Drugs can be left anonymously at the take-back events. “We don’t collect any information from anyone,” Flynn said.
He said some people came to the collection event from Tellico Village and Roane and Monroe counties.
“It’s not just Lenoir City,” Flynn said. “We’ll take just about any kinds of drugs from people that come. ... We have it at the Walmart because just about everybody comes to Walmart.”
While some dropped off medications Saturday, others donated money.
Terry Mackey and Dori Pavlovsky of west Knoxville were among those dropping off unused medications at the Walmart.
“This is the closest one,” Pavlovsky said.
LCPD regularly accepts medications during business hours. People can dispose of narcotics that are on a federal drug schedule and over-the-counter medications.
“We take narcotics back all the time at the police department,” Flynn said.
However, the department does not accept liquids, aerosols and needles.
Cowell said law enforcement agencies take back medicines year round. LPD has a 24/7 drop-off box and CVS in Lenoir City takes back medications.