Downtowns get weekend boost

Crowds of people walking in and out of downtown stores was a common sight over the weekend as several benefited from a positive start to the holiday shopping season.
For Sadie’s owner Susan Indranoi in Lenoir City, Saturday was “fabulous.” Several newcomers dropped in, including some from out of town, which she found encouraging.
“From what I hear from people is the bigger stores they don’t have the huge selection like they normally do,” Indranoi said. “People come in here looking for something different. Also, the advertising of Small Business Saturday, shop small, has been great. It’s almost become just a holiday in itself. People just look for that. Black Friday and then shop small on Saturday.”
Sadie’s was open for Black Friday. Indranoi said small businesses should benefit this holiday season as shoppers look to avoid the crowds during a pandemic.
“This, of course, is going to bring in the most, but it’s steady after this,” Indranoi said of the holidays. “Actually, looking at my numbers from last Friday to this Friday we did the same, so go figure. That surprised me because we keep close tabs on our records for the last three years to see our growth. We surprisingly did more per day this year than last year.
Mary Bright, Sparkly Pig co-owner and president of the Lenoir City Historic Downtown Merchants Association, agreed small businesses could see a boost in customer traffic.
“It started out (Friday), which normally us being a small shop, usually on Fridays it’s a little bit slower because that’s when everybody’s going to the big box stores, the Walmarts and the Home Depots,” Bright said. “This year it was like they avoided those and they came here on Friday. (Saturday) has been kind of almost double what yesterday was. ... People are telling us when they’re coming in they’re avoiding a lot of the crowds, and they like coming into the smaller shops where there’s not as many people.”
Bright estimated shopping last month was 30% more than November 2019.
“It’s like any retail business, that fourth quarter is when you’re going to make your bigger profits,” Bright said. “That’s just typical with any retail business that fourth quarter is going to come on strong. It is for us and I think it’ll continue throughout the holiday season.”
Downtown businesses in Loudon saw their share of customer traffic as well.
Chelcie Martin, Little Mama’s Boutique owner, wasn’t open Black Friday and saw a lower, but steady, flow of customer traffic Saturday.
“I think a lot of people are online shopping this year, but I still have a lot of my local regular shoppers,” Martin said.
Martin has prepared for online customers since some may be hesitant to buy in-person.
“We’ve done a lot of Facebook sales,” she said. “Since all of this, we’ve kind of learned how to navigate the online thing as well, so it’s been good. We’ve picked up a lot of out-of-state customers doing that, too.”
Martin also saw Saturday as the start of a big push for holiday shopping.
“Small Business Saturday is a huge deal,” she said. “It’s kind of the kickoff to all Christmas shopping. I think everybody waits for Small Business Saturday because they know we’re all going to have big deals and everything down here.”
The General Store in Loudon experienced fewer customers.
“The crowd has been lighter this year, but they’ve been buying so that’s all that’s important,” Valarie Rogers, owner, said. “... Most everybody is masked up.”
Rogers said she doesn’t rely on holiday shopping to sustain her business.
“I pretty well have a nationwide (customer base),” Rogers said. “I’ve been here since 1983, 37 years, and sometimes the push of Christmas is good and sometimes it’s not as good. I’m not expecting a lot of out of this year, but it’s good to get some business.”