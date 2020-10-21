After multiple discussions during a workshop and meeting, Loudon City Council may not be getting an additional parking lot downtown despite complaints from business owners.
Ty Ross, city manager, brought before council in August the possible purchase of property behind Greer’s Home Furnishings for up to 20 parking spaces for merchants, employees and shoppers.
He asked council to consider a contract to authorize the $53,500 purchase after completion of a 90-day period in which council would examine the feasibility of completing the project.
“This contract has a 90-day due diligence contingency period inside of it where the specifics of the feasibility of the parking lot can be explored,” Ross said at the meeting. “If it’s not to your satisfaction, you don’t have to close until you find a plan that meets your satisfaction.”
Council approved moving forward with a feasibility study even though not approving the purchase agreement means the owner could sell the property to someone else.
Two months after approving the feasibility study, the possibility of a parking lot remains unknown. Ross believes it is unlikely to happen.
“Staff is still evaluating this,” Ross said. “The cost estimate of the building parking lot is around ballpark figure from Michael Hogan, our new public works director, about $210,000, and that was above and beyond what council was looking for in a price. That project will most likely not be moving forward.”
Council also seems unlikely to favor the plan. With various projects in the works, another high-dollar project would not be budget-friendly.
“I polled council members individually, and it just hasn’t been able to get traction at that dollar amount,” Ross said. “They know the budget amount, and nobody’s really picked it up to be its champion.”
Hogan led the effort in assessing the feasibility of building the lot. The measure was approved at the Aug. 24 meeting. He said the process only took a couple of weeks.
“We looked at some preliminary pricing based on what would fit in the lot, and then also the grading for it as far as there’d probably need to be some imported fill or dirt to construct it,” Hogan said. “… Basically, I looked at a preliminary design and gave Jeff (Harris, mayor) and council, the mayor, vice mayor and council an estimate.”
Loudon didn’t have to pay for a feasibility study from an outside engineering firm with Hogan on staff, Harris said.
“We just had it surveyed,” Harris said. “That was handled through the (Loudon County Economic Development Agency) office. They had it surveyed and appraised. The feasibility study basically was done, basically Michael did that. We did that in house. We didn’t have to go outside and do a feasibility study because, when we hired him, he had the experience and the civil engineering degree, and he could do all of it. He was the one that put the feasibility study together. … What we did, before we went that far, we had it appraised, and we had it surveyed, and that was handled by the EDA office.”