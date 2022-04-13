Members of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church plan to renovate the sanctuary of the historic church, which will celebrate its 140th anniversary in July.
“It’s up to us to prepare it for the next generation or two,” Pastor Mark Hester said.
The church was founded in the 1850s and originally shared a facility with local Methodists before the current building was erected in 1882. The church is a popular venue for weddings.
Hester said a fire that almost destroyed the historic Loudon County Courthouse in April 2019 raised awareness in the congregation of the importance of preserving the wood-framed gothic structure.
“Sometimes bad news makes you take good actions,” he said.
While the goal is preservation of the original structure, much of the renovations will focus on transforming the facility into a 21st Century place of worship.
One of the goals is to create more seating. The 200 members of the congregation can barely squeeze into the sanctuary at one time, necessitating moving services to the fellowship hall next door for holiday events that can attract 250 or more worshippers.
The building was placed on the Registry of Historic Places in 1982. In 1978, the church was recognized by the East Tennessee chapter of the American Institute of Architects for continuous preservation efforts over the years.
The key to preserving the status as an historic place is to work as much as possible within the existing footprint of the building. Few changes are planned for the exterior, with the exception of connecting the sanctuary to offices next door.
“The exterior is more important to the historic preservation,” Hester said. “There have been a number of changes to the interior over the years.”
Some structural work will be required, including moving a wall behind the altar and the historic pipe organ. New pews and pulpit furniture were purchased in 1951. More aisle space will be created by shortening existing pews. The choir and stage areas will also be increased.
The building was enlarged in 1916 with the addition of Sunday School rooms in the back, a basement and one floor above. The basement will be remodeled to make the space more useful.
A lot of decisions must still be made about how old and new will be combined. A building committee has been formed to address the challenges, Hester said.
In 1912, a pipe organ was purchased and installed with funds from the sale of the old Loudon High School building. The organ was used until 1957 when an electric organ was installed, but the pipes are still in place and will have to be carefully moved to add space for seating.
The sanctuary was completely remodeled in 1929. New light fixtures and memorial stained-glass windows were purchased by various prominent church families. The windows have discolored with age and will be cleaned and protected with clear plexiglass.
“We’re trying to upgrade but still make it look like the same church the members grew up in,” Hester said.
In keeping with the needs of an aging congregation, there will be more handicapped seating and handicap-accessible restrooms. The work will include upgrades to the electrical system and space for upgraded audio visual equipment.
During the pandemic, members realized the church was not up-to-date with the audio visual technology needed for virtual services. With the help of members, the church pieced together equipment required to hold services in the fellowship hall and on various social media platforms. The result has been an increase in attendance at virtual services.
The project is expected to cost up to $1.8 million and should start by the end of the year depending on availability of materials, workers and other factors. Fundraising efforts are ongoing. Main Street Studios from Sweetwater and Sam Moser, principal architect/owner, have been chosen to provide architectural plans.
Additional buildings have been added to church grounds over the years to meet congregational needs. A fellowship hall is connected to church offices and a Sunday School annex. In 1939, a second floor of five additional classrooms was added to the annex.
In 1954, Beulah Kollock gave a lot adjacent to the church. A year later, the remainder of the property fronting Wharf Street and College Avenue was purchased from her.
An education building with six classrooms was started in 1960 and the second phase — consisting of a fellowship hall, kitchen, restrooms and more classrooms — was completed in 1968. The building was upgraded again in 2011.