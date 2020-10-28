Cumberland hosts community day

Members of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church offered a much smaller community day Sunday.
Years past involved live music, inflatables, food, corn hole and chalk drawing, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced members to get creative.
“In the past we’ve had more interactive where people come and we’ve had animals over there, and we’ve had the bouncy house, and we’ve had popcorn machine and hot dogs and things like that, and we’ve had live music here,” Linda Karaba, missions and outreach committee member, said. “Again, because of COVID we had to think outside the box.”
The creativity led to a drive-by setting.
“We’ve been having these drive-by wedding teas,” Merritt Brakebill, missions and outreach committee chairman, said. “We’ve had three or four of our members in I guess really since March get married, or in the process of getting married, engaged. We’ve set up out here with them to invite our church to come by and wish them congratulations, best wishes on your upcoming nuptials, and we thought, ‘How can we modify that into a drive-by event for community day?’ In sitting in our meetings, ‘What would we give? What we would we have to give? What would our message be?’ This is what we came up with.”
As vehicles pulled up beside the church, drivers were given a free pumpkin of their choice and bags filled with crayons, coloring books, stickers, puzzles, candy, a Domino’s gift card and church information. Committee members filled 100 bags, and 50 of the bags were handed out Sunday. Karaba said the remaining bags will go to church families unable to attend.
“There’s a return card in there so if people need food or if they need a blanket or winter clothing, they can respond and we’ll help them with that,” Karaba said.
Brakebill said the church considered canceling, but members decided to push through.
“It was either we can try to figure something out or the other option is to not just do anything at all,” he said. “Nobody on our committee wanted to not do anything. If there’s something we can do, we want to do it.”
Community day is an opportunity for the church to connect with local residents. When traffic was slow, members spoke with drivers.
“When you invite the elementary school choirs to come in and they’ve got 30 children, well their families and their grandparents are going to come to watch them,” Brakebill said. “They will follow them wherever they go. We do know if you get the children here, their parents will follow, and some of those families they may know who Jesus is but they may not have a personal relationship with him. They may not know him at all, and maybe we’re the first time that they even get to hear the name Jesus. We want to at least, No. 1, be the seed that’s getting planted in the heart of an unsaved person. We also want to be the fertilizer that will allow that to grow in somebody who’s not made a decision for Christ, so we want to be a part of that process.
“Maybe somebody comes here and they’re ready to make a decision, so we want to be involved in that,” he added. “We want to be ready to lead them right directly to Jesus as their savior. Then we want to be a nurturer of our members. We always want to be about caring for our own, and those that we call brothers and sisters, we want to continue to nurture them even outside of our church.”
Hopes are a normal community day returns in 2021, Brakebill said.
“If it’s at all possible, we will have something where we invite the community back into our church,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be through this safe-distancing thing and even without masks, too, I’d like to think.”