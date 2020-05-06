Courthouse project facing delays

A little more than a year after the Loudon County Courthouse caught fire, its rebuilding and a possible added annex remain incomplete.
The courthouse burned April 23, 2019, and is currently in phase one of stabilization. Plans were initially to have stabilization done by April 30, but weather has played a role in the delay.
Susan Huskey, county purchasing director, said the project’s completion will be delayed about 35 days.
According to an updated timeline provided by coordinator Lee Shoffner, Johnson & Galyon, phase one stabilization is scheduled to be complete June 5.
“From our most recent schedule update distributed at the April 1 progress meeting, we show the temporary roof installation starting on May 7 and finishing up on or around May 29,” Shoffner said in an email correspondence. “Please note the temporary roof installation process hinges upon the successful completion of the current, delicate, demolition process now underway. In the event that demolition is slower than expected, the temporary roof installation date will push out proportionately. So far we have been blessed with good demolition progress. ... To date we have had 27 weather days, 25 days were rain outs and two days were due to wind.”
The updated timeline has workers beginning temporary truss and roof installation and phase three demolition for the interior this week.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw considers the delay for poor weather unfortunate.
“Hopefully we won’t get any further behind than those 35 that we are behind right now,” he said. “Again, it all depends on what kind of rhythm our crews can get in as they try to battle weather as much as they try to battle the time.”
Workers cannot be in the building during wind and rain due to safety concerns.
Bradshaw hopes the restored courthouse will be utilized as it was prior to the fire.
Annex talks on holdBradshaw said for now talks of a new annex or an addition to the courthouse for more space are on the “back burner.”
“As far as the new annex or the expansion on the historic (courthouse), with the pandemic going on and we’re just being unsure about revenues and what to do inside the county, we need to keep those pennies that we had allotted close to the general fund and use it to help balance this budget out and prevent any kind of tax increase or shortfall revenue,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw said the county planned to allot 3-5 pennies for the new project in the coming fiscal year. Additional money the county previously used to pay off debt would also have been available.
Loudon County Commission in June approved issuance of debt up to a $7 million bond. Discussion in the past has included locations on the riverfront beside the Loudon Police and Fire departments, the old Bacon Creamery site and on the courthouse property.
Bradshaw said Michael Brady Inc., representatives had about two or three rough ideas for the March workshop, which was postponed until April and later removed from the agenda, on what could be done on the courthouse property.
“They’ve got some plans, we’ve seen a few sets of those,” Bradshaw said. “It was still early in the process as far as getting anything to finalize, and so we’re just going to tell MBI we’re slowing down and I think Susan (Huskey) may have already had the conversation with Jay (Henderlight, MBI representative). We’re just slowing things down. We’re not doing away with it, but the timing is not right at all to start a new project with the economy being what it is.”
Bradshaw won’t rule out discussion of the new project this fiscal year but for now believes focus should be on the county budget.
“I think we need to see what the economic impact is going to be,” he said. “We’ve had just about a quarter of this fiscal year being impacted. We may even see half of next year impacted by this pandemic, so it’s important to see us get balanced back out and get a real good picture of where we’re at before we start again.”
