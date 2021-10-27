With a Dec. 3 deadline fast approaching, tnAchieves still needs mentors to help Tennessee Promise applicants for the Class of 2022.
Statewide numbers show tnAchieves needs 5,900 more volunteer mentors, while Loudon County needs 38 mentors to meet a goal of 73.
Lenoir City High, Loudon High and Greenback schools need 29, 23 and 10 mentors, respectively, Tyler Ford, tnAchieves director of mentors, said in an email correspondence.
“The Class of 2022 has faced countless obstacles and challenges in their pursuit of a high school diploma,” Ford said. “tnAchieves mentors offer the personal support and encouragement many students need to ensure their transition to college is smooth as they begin their post-secondary career motivated and prepared to realize their full potential.”
Tennessee Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, offers graduating high school seniors the chance to attend a community or technical college tuition-free with mentor assistance. Mentors spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college.
For 2022, mentors can either serve students virtually or in person.
Many students that apply for the scholarship will be the first in their families to attend college. Mentors work with students to overcome barriers that previously prevented students from accessing higher education. In 2022, mentors will play a critical role in helping to reverse negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic.
Mentors will be provided with online training and a handbook to help navigate the program. Volunteers will also receive weekly updates from tnAchieves and have access to staff for questions and concerns.
To be eligible as a mentor, a person must be at least 21 years old and subject to a background check. For more information, visit www.tnachieves.org/mentors or contact Ford at 309-945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org.