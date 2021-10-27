Loudon County Commission could soon get the ball rolling on a new storage facility to house thousands of historical records.
Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, hopes to have MBI Companies Inc. architect Jay Henderlight at the Nov. 1 commission meeting give a quote on drawings and construction of a structure behind the county office building.
“I talked with Steve Harrelson (circuit court clerk) and Carrie McKelvey (county clerk) Wednesday after the salary and benefits committee, kind of getting a feel,” Bradshaw said. “We looked at if we had a what is in effect a 10-bay storage area, but would actually be closer to a six- or seven-bay because Steve would need probably the equivalent of three storage areas, Carrie the equivalent of two and then breaking it down from there purchasing with one, Susan Harrison (elections administrator) with one, Tracy (Blair, budget director) with one and maybe even moving some of Mike’s (Campbell, property assessor) records out from underneath that room in the annex to create another office if we ever need one.”
Bradshaw has been pushing for the facility for more than a year. He estimated at one point the project could have cost no more than $100,000, but the current economic climate could significantly bump up that price.
Matthew Tinker, county commissioner, has pushed for an expansion of Loudon Public Library for record placement since a Oct. 18 workshop.
“I chose the library because there is someone currently employed there who could assist people with looking up those historical documents, someone who could be there while checking them out,” Tinker said. “It would be an easier way for the general public to come in and look at those documents. If it’s in a standalone building then it’s going to require someone to go over, open things up, it might not be open all the time like it could be if it were at the library.”
Tinker hopes to meet with county public records commission chairwoman Pat Hunter to get a better understanding of how much space will be needed. He said the old Loudon High School property could possibly house unneeded documents.
Numerous documents came from underneath Loudon County Courthouse, which caught fire in April 2019.
“The Loudon library has adequate land and would be an excellent home for the historical records,” Hunter said in an email correspondence. “There is a small section in the library with historical records. Ultimately, a home for the historical records (archives) will be the decision of the county commission, the funding body. Local libraries are rich in history and librarians are a wonderful resource, knowledgeable in organizing and cataloging, digitizing of records and familiar with the techniques and handling of old fragile records. I personally see this as a win-win for the community and future generations.”
Tinker emphasized there isn’t a rush, but commissioners need to start discussions.
“It’s just that it seems like we’ve kind of just let it go and let it go a little bit and now it’s time to take a position on where you want the records to be,” Tinker said. “There’s no room in the courthouse when it gets finished. If they were to build a new annex or new courthouse somewhere, that’s even further down the road, so we need to make a decision coming up pretty soon. I’d like to just get a price for them. If it’s going to cost $15,000 for them to make us some drawings then people will say, ‘Yeah that’s worth $15,000 so that we can get started,’ or they’ll vote ‘no’.”
Bradshaw hopes a facility will be for all documents not immediately under use.
“I would love for us to get to a point where we put some of our interesting and our real, true historical documents on display somewhere,” Bradshaw said. “That may come onto maybe that’s where we start talking about an extra wing at the library here. Maybe that’s something the cities would want to join in on together.”
Inventory needed
Although documents include those from all over the county, a bulk were stored below the courthouse.
Since the 2019 fire, the county has worked to inventory the documents to see what can be thrown away and what needs to be kept.
Bradshaw, along with other county officials, must still review the documents to see what can be destroyed before the cleaning process can begin.
“I think we’ll see our elected officials when the time comes to be able to knock those out,” Bradshaw said. “Of course, once we got those back from after the fire, they were freeze-cleaned, I guess, and so it wasn’t shortly thereafter some of this sort of went on that COVID started as well and so that kept a lot of folks in. My hat’s off to Carrie McKelvey and her girls, they absolutely came in and just crushed it. They really led by example during this process. ... I want to get a professional opinion to come out before I start OK’ing to destroy anything. I want try to get either Judge (Hank) Sledge or Judge (Rex) Dale and see if they’ll spend an afternoon. They’re busy as well, I know. Some of the stuff I’m comfortable with but when it comes to legal documents I’d rather have an official opinion.”
Hunter said she believes COVID-19 played a role in slowing the inventory process.
State law requires documents go before the county’s public records commission before they can be destroyed, but Hunter said the group’s hands are tied until each department head reviews paperwork.
Despite being in no rush, Hunter recently expressed frustration about the pace of inventorying. She credited McKelvey’s office and Loudon County Soil Conservation for being fastidious.
“By state law, before a public records commission can sign off to destroy the records, we have a set, very strict protocol that we have to follow,” Hunter said. “We even have to notify the state and let them know they have 90 days to get back to us. So we have a set procedure that we have to follow by state statute, and I’m going to follow the law. I’m not going to have any shortcuts, I’m going to go by the law. Now, one thing that I did try to do along the way, I have tried to find a place for records because if we clean them we have been told, it’s my understanding, that the insurance has said once we clean those we have to return them to a climate-controlled storage facility so after all the cleaning they do not deteriorate.
“If we have all these records, and we’re talking about voluminous records, even if a fraction were kept, we’re still talking about a lot of records and no storage place,” she added.
The courthouse is slowly being repaired with funding from Traveler’s Insurance, which insured the historic structure.
Some of the old documents from the courthouse have mold, which Hunter said isn’t safe for viewing by county employees. From the roughly 1,170 boxes that were stored underneath the courthouse, she said some date back to 1890.
“You just don’t throw them in a box and forget about them but that’s what happened over a period of years,” Hunter said. “We can’t do that. We now have guidelines where we have retention schedules. They are supposed to follow retention schedules. They’re supposed to destroy the records, they’re supposed to tell us at the public records commission before they do that. We have a way of cycling the records, so as to speak, but there’s some records that we have to keep indefinitely and there’s no way around it. But some of those records have heavy mold and those will have to be done under hopefully someone from the public records commission will have to supervise, but they’ll have to be people in hazmat suits to do it, and these are the big books that have mold.”