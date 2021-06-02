Standing in front of the Loudon County Courthouse, American Legion Post 120 members and others from the community Monday came together to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives while serving their country.
Part of Grove Street was closed off for visitors to pay tribute. Monday’s ceremony saw the return of Loudon High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps placing the wreathes. State and local representatives present were Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, state Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw and Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris, who presented the local American Legion Post a proclamation honoring Memorial Day.
“Today is a day that we remember and honor,” McNally said. “We remember the sacrifice of our lives ones who served in countless countries overseas and especially those loved ones who didn’t return, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for freedom and liberty that we enjoy here today. It’s also a time that we honor, that we honor the heroes that wore the uniform of our country and went into harm’s way and placed themselves on the alter of sacrifice that our country might remain free and that we might have a land that like we’re growing up in today, a beautiful country, a beautiful place.”
Monday’s guest speaker was Loudon Police Officer Kent Russell, who served as private first class in the U.S. Army military police from October 1987-July 1990. Russell has earned the Korea service ribbon, Overseas ribbon and Good Conduct medal. He has now served LPD for 26 years.
“Memorial Day is a national day of reflection and it’s a time to pay respects to those that gave their lives so that we could live ours the way that we choose,” Kent said. “... For the majority of Americans it signals the beginning of summer, time for picnics, camping, spending time with friends and family, and all those things are fine and wonderful as long as we spend a little time reflecting on those that gave for us so that we can enjoy those freedoms. It’s a blessing to look out here and see so many young people out here and know without them all is lost. They are everything to us.”
Kent emphasized the community look out for veterans returning home who may suffer mentally.
“When they come back and they’re trying to assimilate themselves into society, they’re finding it really difficult,” Kent said. “They’re living in 100% of the time they’re in danger and when they come back here it’s up to us to welcome those folks home. But we’re losing our veterans right now to suicide at the rate of 17 or 18 a day. So I ask you to reach out to these young folks when they come home. If they’re having a problem, urge them to talk to the VA, a veteran’s organization, another veteran or simply the national suicide hotline. All these losses are preventable but we can’t let them go unchecked.”
Kent asked for visitors to walk around the courthouse lawn to look at photos of fallen soldiers. In doing so, he said the soldiers would never be forgotten.
“For over 200 years our military has fought in countless engagements and it’s our responsibility to ensure that they are never forgotten,” Kent said.
Bradshaw echoed Kent’s sentiments.
“These are American soldiers who gave all they had and all they would ever have for the freedoms that we celebrate today,” Bradshaw said. “This isn’t all of our veterans that have been killed in action, but it’s a significant amount. When we say freedom isn’t free, remember these banners here — (William) Thornburg, Mitchell Stout, (Roy) Munsey — all the ones that had given everything they had just for me and you. The American soldier and Jesus Christ are the one entity, the one group, that is willing to give everything they’ve got for us.”
Lowell recognized Gold Star Families, who have lost a loved one serving their country.
“Medals and awards — they’re important — but a sincere, thoughtful comment fills the void that nothing else can,” Lowell said. “On Memorial Day we remember those heroes who bravely served on the front lines at home and abroad in our defense. Every crisis in our nation’s history has made new heroes that risk and gave their lives to save others. In fact, the most selfless sacrifice a person can make is to give their life so that another may live. This year on Memorial Day I ask us to pause to commemorate lives lost, but also pray for the families left behind as a result of their sacrifice. As we now turn our focus of coming out of this pandemic, it’s appropriate to remember the great debt we owe our military medics, military doctors, nurses, who saved the lives of soldiers, generations of future soldiers and civilians. Let us never forget the true meaning of this day.”
Lenoir City pays tribute
American Legion Post 70 members and others gathered Monday morning in the Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City to pay tribute to the fallen.
The Rev. Ross Licata, American Legion District 2 chaplain, led the invocation for the service against a sunny backdrop. Sounds of a bugle and the national anthem rang out under an American flag at half-mast. Attendees joined in prayer for the fallen soldiers of the nation.
Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 770 and Girl Scouts of America Troop 20889 helped honor the fallen by holding the flags of the various branches of the military and laying a wreath at the beginning of the ceremony.
U.S. Marine and Purple Heart recipient Ron Hudson was the honored speaker.
“Americans don’t join the military to become heroes,” Hudson said. “They join because their country needs them. As much as they hate being so far away from home, they go with thousands of other Americans, helping bring down deranged tyrants to bring freedom to oppressed people and to prevent future attacks on America. If they should die while helping to achieve this, they do not die in vain.”
After having to cancel 2020’s ceremony, John Houser, post commander, was glad to be able to host BSA and GSA troops and honored guests this year. Aside from honoring those who have sacrificed it all, Houser said the day serves other purposes.
“Last year hurt badly,” Houser said. “We got a couple phone calls, especially from the survivors, family survivors, widows and we were going to do it anyway, but we feared for safety. We didn’t know details about the pandemic yet, and we didn’t want somebody to get sick from showing up here. But this year we’re making up for it. To have our new Girl Scout troop here is fantastic and to have the Boy Scouts here again with the flags just makes it real community centered and helping the next generation to understand what has gone on before and all the sacrifices all the way back to the Revolutionary War, World War II and those who are currently serving overseas.”
Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens, who was present Monday, sees the value of the ceremony as a community event.
“Certainly, it’s an important day to remember the veterans, and it’s very important that we do that every year,” Aikens said. “It was unfortunate that we were unable to be here last year because of the coronavirus, but we should never forget. Of course, these guys do a tremendous job getting the community together.”