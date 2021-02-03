Loudon County could soon see tangible benefits as one of 15 communities in the region involved with the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program.
The county was selected in October through an initiative led by the University of Tennessee in collaboration with the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership, a group of more than 10 river advocates that share a vision of creating America’s next great trail system along the Tennessee River.
The program is a three-step initiative to cultivate collaboration among river communities “envisioned as a continuous system” of biking, paddling and hiking along 652 miles of the river. Step one is simply to “celebrate” and build awareness about Loudon County’s involvement in the RiverLine program over a two-year period. Steps two and three are to “connect” and “catalyze.”
“The biggest benefit that I’ve seen so far is that UT is going to do their very best with this program to provide us with the resources that we need to move throughout this program, which is basically a road map of creating recreational opportunities on the river,” Rachel Harrell, Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said. “Also, the networking with our neighboring counties. I was able to be in a breakout room with Roane County and Knox County and we’ve already started talking about planning events and what those would look like, whether it be a paddle or a race or a cleanup event.”
Hopes are to have something in place in the spring or summer, she said.
Harrell and other local representatives, including Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris, Loudon County Economic Development Agency Executive Director Jack Qualls and Tellico Village Property Owners Association Recreation Director Simon Bradbury, completed a two-day virtual summit as part of the partnership.
“We’re one of the 15 communities that got in it on the ground level, which is great, but didn’t really know the nuts and bolts of it until the seminar,” Harris said. ”That whole river line, I think it’s 650-something miles, this will be something that I think will have a legacy here that we don’t really see the full benefits of it now but we will in years to come. I think it’s an exciting thing.”
Plans are to meet again Feb. 10, she said.
“Want to make sure everyone gets everything that was included, but just kind of waiting on directives from the Tennessee RiverLine to see what our next steps are,” Harrell said. “Loudon County also is looking into creating a blueways and greenways committee, which falls right in line with this program and potentially it could be combined as one. ... We want to make sure that all of our assets are identified and that we’re able to create maps and have maps for people to access to know where to go hike or know where to put in their kayak.”
Tennessee Valley Authority recently joined UT as a principal partner in Tennessee RiverLine, which Harrell believes could make a big difference.
“For example, if we wanted to talk about a new access point on the river for people to put in their kayaks, we would have to go through TVA for some of that permitting process,” she said. “That just gets them a little closer within the partnership.”
TVA has committed $1.2 million to the program.
“TVA strives to invest in what we like to call power partnerships, those alliances that reflect our 1933 mandate from Congress to ‘make life better for the people of the Tennessee Valley’,” David Bowling, TVA vice president of river and resources stewardship, said in a news release. “Eighty-eight years ago, when TVA went to work building dams that made the Tennessee River navigable, provided flood control and created electricity, the dream of a 652-mile regional trail system would have been unthinkable, but today that vision is coming to fruition. It is one that TVA is proud to support financially and with the expertise of team members who manage the river and its 11,000 miles of shoreline on a daily basis.”