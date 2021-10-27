Loudon County residents have an opportunity for a little extra security.
The Loudon County Register of Deeds office wants to raise awareness about a fraud alert system for documents recorded locally. A website through county computer vendor Business Information System recently went live, and residents are encouraged to sign up for the free service.
“Any documents that we have once we enter the names into the computer our computer vendor will monitor if your name comes up. Once you sign up for it, it will send you a notification that something has been processed in your name,” Tracie Littleton, county register of deeds, said. “... If they do legit stuff, if they are doing stuff it’s going to pop up, but if something that they don’t know about comes through in their name it’s going to pop up, too.”
The county is one of “several” now offering the free service, Littleton said.
“The office has to pay the cost of it, the setup fee and the yearly fee to maintain it, but we have a thing called a data processing fee that we collect for documents,” she said. “The only thing we can use it for is computer-related stuff to pay for, so in a sense it’s really not costing anything because we’ve got several dollars generated in that fund because you’re limited in what you can use it for.”
Residents can sign up at www.bislandrecords.com/loudon and enter an email address and different variations of their name.
Although Littleton has not seen property fraud in the community, she said preparation is key.
“At first, you don’t think nothing about something like it, but we’ve started having a lot of people coming in here and calling because of these LifeLock commercials,” Littleton said. “It’s got people worried about their property and stuff, which we’ve not seen any property fraud here that we are aware of, we’ve not had any, but it is in the state so eventually it’ll work its way around. It’s in some of the bigger counties already.”