County election hits historic total

Loudon County saw historic numbers during the November election.
According to the Loudon County Election Commission, 29,459 ballots were cast, including 3,599 absentees. Of that total, 21,131 voted early and 4,729 showed up on election day.
Susan Harrison, county election administrator, said more than 80 provisional ballots must still be added. In 2016, 23,861 of 34,079 registered voters cast a ballot.
“It should be the highest ever number of people that’s ever come out to vote in a Loudon County election,” Harrison said. “… We knew it’d be the biggest election probably in our lifetime, or especially during my tenure in this position. I knew it’d be the biggest and probably the craziest, and it lived up to every bit of it.
“Really wasn’t surprised with the early vote turnout because I knew it’d be huge,” she added. “Election day panned out to what I thought it’d be. It compared pretty much to what we had done in ‘16 as far as turnout. That panned out like I thought it would.”
The county has 38,556 registered voters. Harrison said 4,000 more voters registered this year than the 2016 race.
“We’re constantly registering and purging people every day, but at least we knew we had 4,000 people,” she said. “Probably in the last month prior to election we probably registered at least 1,500 new people.”
The election had its share of challenges during a COVID-19 pandemic, but Harrison was pleased with the outcome.
“This one will compare to none other because with COVID involved it put a whole other level,” Harrison said. “We actually voted 12 people who that were either quarantined or actually had an active case of COVID on (Nov. 3). We set up a table on the porch. We had a team of four because by law by you have to have a team of four. The team of four had to dress and take the paperwork out there and instruct them. We, of course, didn’t let the people come in the building and everything. That’s a new element we’ve never had to do before.
“But with COVID you had a level of safety for the voters as well as the workers that you have to deal with that you’ve never had as far as health safety,” she added. “That in itself was like a whole other supply list that you had to provide. Some of it you had to go out and round up yourself. Some of it the state was able to help you provide. It was finding the Clorox wipes, the gloves — the volume of supplies you had to have was unreal.”
Harrison credited workers and Loudon County Commission for helping make the election process run smoothly. She also thanked Loudon Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, Loudon County Maintenance Department workers and others for their assistance during a power outage on the last day of early voting. The outage affected the county office building location, she said.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said the outage, which occurred 8-11 a.m., was caused from a storm.
“Susan Harrison called me early and, of course, she was in a panic because obviously early voting was going on, and we had gotten word that Loudon had some issues on their transmission side of the power grid,” Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, said. “I contacted TVA to see what was going on to make sure that we had no involvement with it what the issues were. Upon finding out the status that a tree had fallen, from my understanding, into the transmission lines, LCUB, our operational people, quickly acted to close the switch in through our system over to the LUB system to get power restored to a good number of customers while LUB isolated the area that had the tree fall and they could get the tree cleared off the line.”
With November’s race out of the way, the focus shifts to redistricting.
“Probably new county district lines, new precinct lines, etc.,” Harrison said. “We’re down for a few months, but we have something else we’ll be working on starting right after the first of the year.”