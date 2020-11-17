Matlock Bend Landfill was again a point of discussion Monday for Loudon County Commission when one commissioner asked for a $2 surcharge on all out-of-county waste.
Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster, a Loudon County Solid Waste Commission member, referenced 2019 Santek customer rates for Roane County Recycling Center and Waste Services of $24 and $20.53, respectively. Roane County’s rate hasn’t been reported in 2020, and Waste Services remains at the same rate, she said.
“Waste Services is now hauling Roane County trash into the Matlock Bend Landfill,” Littleton-Brewster said. “That’s below our stakeholder rate. Our stakeholder rate is $22.40, which is a difference of $1.87. ... What I would like for this commission to consider is putting … a $2 surcharge on all out-of-county waste coming into the landfill.”
Littleton-Brewster said Roane County’s waste is at its highest ton volume in the last seven years at 25,994.
“We are not even through the fourth quarter,” she said. “That’s just for the first three quarters, and it’s not complete. If you put a $2 surcharge on that, that would result right now in a gain of $51,989. That’s basically what we’re losing, too. The solid waste commission is losing that, because Waste Services is bringing that trash in at a lower rate. Think about it, let’s just have Waste Services take our trash if we get it at a lower rate.”
Van Shaver, commissioner, questioned if a surcharge could even be placed on a single group and asked if the solid waste board had discussed this with Santek.
“The calculations that were used here when this come up was for the fact that the contract is written Santek can and will establish the tipping rate,” Larry Jameson, solid waste board member, said. “Well, as the landfill, the garbage comes in from other counties, we are standing at about 17% of out-of-county garbage. If you decide to do something with a surcharge on the out-of-county, I’m sure that it’s going to be a legal battle because we’re infringing on their business model.”
Jameson said he did not agree with the way the contract was written, but he could not recommend moving forward with a surcharge.
“What I will tell you is that the lost revenue that is being on the out-of-county waste that Santek is hauling in, it’s unfair for Roane County to get a $20 and something tipping fee through Santek and Loudon is paying $22, Loudon County,” Jameson said.
Shaver said commissioners need to see what happens next with the solid waste board.
“Well, we did get one response from them that said, ‘If you try to change anything in the language of the contract at this point, or the amendments, that all negotiations, everything is off the table’,” Littleton-Brewster said.
The solid waste board is in the middle of discussions for a proposed contract amendment that would extend operations to the end of 2038, eliminate closure liability for the solid waste board up to $9 million in 2027, provide an estimated additional revenue for the board of up to $2.7 million and, upon the amendment’s expiration, could have an estimated potential surplus of at least $5 million after the deduction of remaining post-closure obligations.
Shaver again stressed favoring the amendment if for nothing else than to get the county off the hook for signing a bond each year.
“For the next seven years, once a year, whoever sits in that seat has to sign this bond, and it says on it, ‘The taxpayers of Loudon County will be responsible 100% for this landfill if something goes sideways’,” Shaver said. “There is no bad things Santek’s ever done in my book that would prevent me from signing the contract extension that eliminates that bond.”
Loudon County Solid Waste Commission will meet again Dec. 8.