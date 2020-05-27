Loudon County Commission in June will consider extending a moratorium initially implemented a couple of months ago on multifamily developments.
Commissioners placed a 90-day halt on future multifamily construction in March.
Van Shaver, county commissioner, at the May workshop pushed for commissioners to extend that an extra 90 days due to lack of time for review.
“Because with all the meetings that’s been missed during the virus and stuff and everything, nobody — planning (commission), us — nobody has had an opportunity to really have conversation,” Shaver said. “We’re waiting on Jim Jenkins (county director of codes enforcement) to present his position with the planning commission, and then once he’s done that then they’ll make a recommendation to us, we’ll say if we like the recommendation or not and make it back to them, and, of course, you remember this is all about the 2.5 per acre.”
Shaver said the 2.5 units per acre discussion initially came from commissioners determining the maximum density for planned unit developments.
Commission in June 2017 unanimously voted in favor of the 2.5-per-unit figure after lifting a moratorium. Previously, the max density was eight.
“Back in 2018, whenever it was, we passed the 2.5 max density for everything,” Shaver said. “Most of us saw the 2.5 applied to everything, whether it multifamily, single family, whatever, no matter what the zone, the max you’re going to get is 2.5. So that was the language we had adopted. Ultimately, there’s some old language in the multifamily planning regulations that if you read it a certain way you might you could still have eight units per acre. So the clarification of the two units per acre is what we’re going for, that it would apply to everything, that the multifamily wouldn’t be exempt from the 2.5. So ultimately Jim will say, ‘No, I believe the language is good,’ or Jim will say, ‘We need to adjust the language in the multifamily regulation,’ to make it more clear or whatever, but we’re going for a 2.5 max across the board.”
Shaver said there could have been the “possibility” a developer could abuse the language.
“I think for me there’s some more information that I need to receive to be clarified just so I would understand why we need to extend another 90-day moratorium and I just haven’t had a chance to to gather that information,” Gary Whitfield, county commissioner, said. “So really at this point I don’t have an opinion until I can get more information gathered up from our planner.”
Whitfield believes an extension makes sense.
“This is looking at some policy wording I think to be able to restrict exactly where they would go in. Now commission is working with Jim on that as far as the language goes,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon County mayor, said. “... If there’s a loophole someone will find it and try to take advantage.”
Jim Jenkins, Loudon County director of codes enforcement, hopes to have more information by June.
“If all went well, Jim would be able to have us something at our June workshop,” Shaver said.
“We would not be able to vote in it until August because our next June meeting is the last Monday of June and generally that’s reserved for nothing but the budget adoption. Then we don’t have a voting meeting in July. So the next voting meeting after the end of June would not be until August, the first of August, so that’s why we needed the additional time because the 90 days was definitely going to expire before we ever got just through the procedures of getting it from one board to the next.”
