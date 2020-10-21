Loudon County Commission was given the chance Monday to share concerns and ask questions regarding a potential contract amendment between Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission and Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services.
Steve Field, solid waste board chairman, said negotiations, which have spanned years, allowed changes to the current contract’s “shortcomings.”
“I think the efforts that the board, and (solid waste board member) Larry Jameson in particular, have put toward addressing those issues, having Santek pay for closure, having a closure schedule, I think in my mind is really big. Having them pay for the bonding of the closure is big,” Field said. “And the fact that at the end of all of this we end up with a lot of money in the bank more than if we do nothing I think to me is a much better situation for the county to be in.”
While noting the proposal wasn’t perfect, Field said the new agreement provided the community financial protection and a better way forward.
The proposed contract amendment would extend operations to the end of 2038, eliminate closure liability for the solid waste board up to $9 million in 2027, provide an estimated additional revenue for the board of up to $2.7 million and, upon the amendment’s expiration, could have an estimated potential surplus of at least $5 million after the deduction of remaining post-closure obligations.
County Commissioner Van Shaver liked that Loudon County wouldn’t need to guarantee estimated closure costs for the landfill with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The assurance bond provision is estimated to cost $200,000 per year for a total of $2.5 million-$3 million.
“This contract was not a great contract when it was all said and done,” Shaver said. “Many, many things I saw wrong with it. I, and many others, have harped and harped and harped, ‘This contract is terrible. Fix the contract.’ We now have before us an opportunity to fix the contract. There are a lot of really good things in there for us in the contract, not the least of which is the bond. And, of course, it’s like anything else it’s an insurance thing. You hope it’s never going to happen.
“In fact, the bond company’s betting it’s not going to go bad and we’re betting it is, but every year every mayor we’ve ever had has to sign this bond saying the taxpayers of Loudon County — not Lenoir City, not Loudon city — but the taxpayers of Loudon County will be responsible for everything over there if something happens to the contract,” he added. “That goes away in this contract extension.”
Shaver favored the new contract for that reason.
“When Republic comes in and takes over and we do nothing, we have to stand by that bad contract for seven more years,” Kelly Littleton-Brewster, county commissioner, said. “And that bothers me, and it’s kind of like what Van said, there are good points. There are bad points, and right now we are playing a little negotiating game trying to get all of this done before Republic takes over completely.”
Littleton-Brewster, who serves on the solid waste board, said during the Nov. 2 county commission meeting she will look to see if commissioners are in favor of the amendment or if they want to see what Loudon’s next move will be as it considers running the landfill once the contract expires.
“Like I said, these contracts get so convoluted sometimes with everything that’s put in it, people just give up and say, ‘OK, we’ll sign.’ Hindsight’s always 20/20,” Bill Satterfield, county commissioner, said. “I think when the county gave up regulating their own landfill was a huge mistake. This contract that we have has not been in the best interest of the folks in Loudon County and I am terribly afraid that the new owner, Republic … we’re just going to be a small speck in the great plan of theirs across the country as far as landfills and so forth they operate.”
The solid waste board will meet again Nov. 10.
“If we don’t get anything done with Santek before Republic takes it over, you can bet your britches Republic’s not going to come in to renegotiate with us on anything,” Shaver said. “Like (Satterfield) said, they could care less, they’re big. They’re coming in to fill up the landfill is what they’re doing.”