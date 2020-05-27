The Loudon County Board of Education is making changes to its budget request for fiscal year 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members initially hoped to give a 4 percent raise to teachers but backed away May 14 from including that in the budget. Board members Brian Brown and Zack Cusick motioned and seconded, respectively, to make the revision. The vote passed 9-0. Board member William Jenkins was absent.
The board initially voted in February for Director of Schools Michael Garren to present the proposed budget to the Loudon County Commission budget committee.
“I think during the current economic situation that we’re in that that’s the most financially feasible solution,” Garren said. “I don’t want to add money to the budget this year that we can’t sustain past this year, and we don’t have the money in fund balance to be able to give a 4 percent raise this year without any new money and not dropping below the minimum guidelines for operation that we have to have. So to me it’s most fair to the county if we ask for something similar to what the county is able to give their employees. It seems like a more fair approach to me.
“... Our original request was $1.4 million,” he added. “The 4 percent was actually about $960,000, plus we had the $320,000 deficit already in our budget.”
Garren met with the county budget committee earlier this month and asked for at least $320,000 to ensure the school board did not have to dip into reserves.
“Well, what we’re trying to do, we first come in with the 4 percent (raise) we wanted to give for all of our people,” Bobby Johnson Jr., school board chairman, said. “Seeing with times the pandemic going on and everything, as we went down, Mr. Garren went down and talked to them, they felt if they were going to give their employees raises we would like to have raises in the same fashion. So they’re looking at whatever they’re able to give to try to us. We’re trying to meet with everything going on.”
Garren still hopes in the fall to consider a raise for teachers.
“If we’re able to get new funds, or if the economy improves over the summer, we’ll reevaluate that in the fall to see if that’s something we can do,” he said. “I think if the economy had stayed, the pandemic hadn’t hit, then our 4 percent raise was a valid request. But I think in light of everything happening that it’s an unrealistic request at this point. ... I’m postponing the textbook adoptions, so there might be some savings there that we can realize to be able to do something in the fall as well depending on what — also we’ve got to have materials. We’ve just got to wait until the fall to see what money is available and how bad our revenue stream has been cut.”
Johnson is holding out hope to provide raises. Brown agreed.
“I mean here we are again and it’s been another year that we’re not going to be able to provide a raise,” Brown said. “We’re only hoping that county commission will be able to provide some additional funding so that we can give some type of raise. Of course with all the virus, with everything that’s going on with the virus, everything’s out of our control. It’s out of commission’s control as well, I mean you know that. We can only hope that we can have something that we can give just to show our appreciation and try to get them caught up.”
In other news, Loudon County Board of Education:
• Approved nonpaid coach positions for Victor Mejia as Fort Loudoun Middle School boys soccer assistant and Steve Hall as Greenback School middle school baseball coach. The board also authorized 2020-21 non-faculty coach approval.
• Approved the Adequate Facilities Tax first year maintenance plan.
• Passed budget amendments for March and April.
• Passed budgets for Funds 142 and 143 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Agreed to keep cafeteria meal prices the same.
• Passed a differentiated pay plan.
• Passed a textbook adoption plan.
• Updated policies for emergency closings, field trips/excursions/competitions, telework during emergencies, voluntary pre-kindergarten attendance, compulsory attendance ages, graduation activities and Families First Coronavirus Response Act leave.
• Approved the 2020-21 school board meeting calendar.
• Passed a $10,000 grant from the East Tennessee Foundation to help continue food distribution through June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.