Loudon County Board of Education will consider extending Director of Schools Michael Garren’s contract when members meet Thursday.
Board members briefly discussed a two-year extension during last week’s workshop. No pay raise was mentioned.
The recommendation was initially made by board member Scott Newman during the March board retreat.
“Mike’s leadership, along with his people, have kept us in the game while everybody else around us falls apart,” Newman said.
The extension would go through June 30, 2025, with a salary of $128,500. He has two years remaining on his current contract.
“He knows that I love him and I think he’s great, I think he’s fabulous, but I’m not into extending his contract, not because I don’t want him here, but I say in two years we give him four,” Kim Bridges, board member, said. “But I think you need to let the contract that is currently, that he’s under, I think you need to let that ride and then when that two years is up, and I have no doubt that I’ll be sitting here going, ‘He needs four.’ But I just think we need to leave it like it is and until we get to that point, personally. And let me say this, too, when I say that, I know him as a school board member but I know him as a previous employee and I have no doubt in two years we’ll give him four if it goes like it has. He knows that.”
Zack Cusick, board member, said he felt “good” adding two more years.
“The max we can go up is up to four years total for the contract,” Bobby Johnson Jr., board member, said.
Garren after the workshop said he appreciated “the confidence the board is showing me” to offer an extension.
“I say let’s give him two more years,” Kenny Ridings, board member, said.
Virtual school discussedGarren posed the possibility of creating a standalone virtual school.
“I know that Lenoir City has already turned in their application for that to do one and they are actively recruiting our kids, Knox County, Monroe County, Roane County, Blount County,” Garren said. “... I don’t want to do that to make money. I want to do what’s best for kids. I feel like in-person is best is for kids.”
Lenoir City Board of Education in February approved filing an application for a standalone virtual school.
Garren said there are about 350 students learning virtually. Throughout the year there have been 1,000 students utilizing the service.
He believes the majority of students will return to in person in August.
“I feel like if we’ve got any students that have real medical needs that we can accommodate them through the home-bound process and do a virtual option under that umbrella,” Garren said. “... I’ll tell you if we don’t offer a virtual option you’ll probably hear some complaints. If we do offer a virtual option you’ll probably hear some complaints, because I’m not going to let the kids that didn’t do anything virtually this year back in. You’ll hear complaints either way, but I feel like we have operated a school system successfully this year in person.”
Johnson said in-person learning is best for students.
“I know being up there in Lenoir City doing all the when we’ve gone virtual, hybrid, it’s a nightmare,” he said. “I’d much rather do what we’ve done. There’s a lot of kids we know that’s failing, and you got the mental health issues. No way, I wouldn’t be for it. That’s what I learned out of this whole thing, we need to be in school.”
Board members made no decision to put the item on Thursday’s agenda.
“I would sing a different tune if I felt like if we had trouble this year operating in person,” Garren said.