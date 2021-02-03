Loudon County Board of Education will review Thursday a 2021-22 budget largely unchanged from the current year.
Michael Garren, county director of schools, said the budget is “bare minimum.”
“We’re trying to be responsive to the current situation,” Garren said. “We know we’re in a pandemic. We know that the budget committee’s going to have some tough decisions to make, so if we can defer something a year, we’ll defer it a year to see how this goes out.”
He anticipates a fund balance starting at $5 million and ending about $1.4 million.
Increases over the current budget include $25,000 for maintenance, $56,300 for a new physical education teacher at Loudon Elementary School and $300,000 for virtual instruction.
County educators are asking for an increase in the maintenance line for the first time in at least five years, Chad Presley, county schools business manager, said. The last time the line item increased was 2015-16.
Virtual education is a necessity that provides students with another avenue to learn if they or a family member have underlying health conditions, Garren said.
“Depending how the pandemic goes and vaccine distribution goes, we’re not sure what the start of school’s going to look like yet, whether or not we’re going to need to offer — what scale we’re going to need to offer that,” Garren said. “I want to have something in the budget so if we have to or we need to then we have the capability to do that. Then if we don’t, then that would be money we could roll back into fund balance.”
Not included in the budget is a 2% raise for teachers. Garren said he will ask for the county’s help to make that happen.
His recommendation to the board will be to ask for $870,000 — with $530,000 of that for raises — in new money. Garren said the raise was not included in the budget because it would put the BOE below the state-required minimum fund balance.
The remaining $340,000 is the average decreased in the fund balance over the past five years.
“I hope that they see the need, specifically for the 340, as far as how much we’ve been dipping into fund balance over the last five years because you can’t continue to do that and then keep operating,” Garren said. “At some point you’ve got to get some growth money to offset your increase in expenditures. I’m optimistic that they’ll see the need for giving the 2% raise as well, but definitely I feel like they need to give us the money to sustain what we’ve already got in our budget. We’ve got a minimum budget. If we went in there and tried to make cuts, we’re cutting essentially personnel and instructional programs that are necessary for the kids. It would be detrimental to make any cuts. I don’t know, just to be honest, where we would cut. We’re at such a minimum level.”
Garren is also waiting to hear what the state will do with Basic Education Program funding.
“The state in special session didn’t take up the hold harmless on BEP, so I understand that’s something they’re going to do in general session,” he said. “But if they don’t do a hold harmless BEP, which essentially is saying, ‘We know that almost every system in the state has lost kids this year to home school because of the pandemic,’ so if they ran our BEP on our current enrollment, then we could potentially lose half a million dollars. Now if they hold it harmless, then that means they would go off the previous year’s numbers and we would get the same amount as we get last year, which is what we’re assuming in this budget.”
The board will review the budget Thursday and likely vote Feb. 11 to send Garren to the county finance department and wait for the county budget committee to meet.
He hopes to be one of the first to present to the county budget committee.
“There’s a little more unknown on our part to present early like that, because we don’t have the BEP estimates, we don’t know about the hold harmless, but things like that would typically only improve the budget,” he said. “If we get more BEP money then that would just improve this, so we feel like it’s the best approach to get it to them as early as they can.”
Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, agreed.
“I just think that it’s important that they see our needs instead of going through all the other budgets and giving out $100,000 or $200,000 to this department and then by the time we show up with our budget at the end, there’s no assistance left for the schools,” Tinker said. “If we can get in first then they can at least see what our needs are before any excess revenue from property taxes has been spent.”