Months after Loudon County Commission voted no raises for the 2020-21 fiscal year, commissioners reversed course Sept. 8.
Discussion first started with commissioners mulling pay increases left in the budget for seven positions. Commissioner Van Shaver said those positions included six fee officeholders at $2,794 each and the election administrator at $2,515.
“The budget committee made an agreement way back during the budget process that it was going to be a tough year,” Shaver said. “The raises were a big part of that, and our agreement was either everybody would get one or nobody would get one. That was our position. When finally the budget committee adopted a budget that was proposed, nobody was to get a raise. We knew that was a possible audit finding because of the state minimum requirements, but that’s OK, $30,000 saved we’ll take a one-lined audit finding, not a problem. So found out in August that actually seven of our elected officials still got their raises, all the fee office-holders. So we discussed this at the last budget committee meeting, everybody was in agreement, ‘No, nobody was supposed to get a raise.’
“How those got left in there I can’t tell you — misunderstandings, mistakes, don’t know,” he added. “But anyhow, seven people were in there with 3.4 percent raises.”
No action was taken to cease the raises.
“Fee officeholders especially, those are mandated under (Tennessee Code Annotated) and our fee officeholders are at the minimum as the mandate goes,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, county mayor, said. “My whole thing and my whole argument against taking those raises away was our employees take a lot of pride in our audits. We’re on our third consecutive and to take those below state minimum, although against TCA, the big punch of it is it’s an audit finding, and I didn’t feel like that was a very good message to send to our employees who really dedicate theirselves to get those clean audits. That was kind of what I hoped to see (last week) was to keep our fee office-holders there and that way we didn’t send the wrong message to the employees that the audit doesn’t matter, because that audit does matter to people.”
Commissioners retroactive to July 1 gave raises to Bradshaw, Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider and Loudon County Road Superintendent Eddie Simpson. All three were present at the meeting.
Commissioners David Meers and Matthew Tinker motioned and seconded, respectively, to give the three positions increases, which passed 8-2. Commissioners Shaver and Adam Waller opposed.
Bradshaw’s salary prior to the change was $98,429, while the salary for Guider and Simpson was $93,742. Bradshaw’s compensation increases to $101,657.
According to TCA 8-24-102, which details compensation for county officers and clerks of the court, the county mayor’s compensation needs to be at least 5 percent higher than the salary paid to any other county constitutional office.
“It was surprising that was how things turned out, but I think some points were made that under Tennessee Code Annotated some people were entitled to their raises and that we may be breaking the law or at least doing something that would create an audit finding on our end-of-year report and we didn’t want to do that,” Tinker said. “So those raises were kept. The other three members that were there were under the same Tennessee Code Annotated, so those raises were put back in and it seems only fair if you’re going to pay raise the top people that everyone else gets a raise, too. I certainly would not take a raise and none of the teachers take a raise.”
With those county officials keeping their raises, Meers said he made the motion out of fairness.
“We didn’t realize that it had passed and we thought everyone was not going to be getting anything and then all of a sudden we found out they were getting money,” Meers said. “I don’t think you can go back on anybody right now. Try to be fair and equitable across the board and also to the other employees, that was the biggest thing.”
Although Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster voted in favor of the raise, she worried about not giving other county employees a salary bump.
Shaver then motioned, with a second by Littleton-Brewster, to give county employees a 2.5 percent raise retroactive to July 1. The vote passed 9-1, with Commissioner Henry Cullen opposing because he wanted the matter to first go to the budget committee.
Shaver said raises will cost $250,000, while Bradshaw said the figure could be $230,000.
Loudon County Budget Director Tracy Blair could not provide a definitive cost by News-Herald presstime.
“The budget committee said everybody or nobody,” Shaver said. “My position is, and I just told Eddie (Simpson) a minute ago, how on earth do we give the most nonessential people, the highest paid officials in the county a 3.4 percent raise and not give our essential employees anything? That was totally unacceptable. That’s why — you say out of characteristic — it was, but I’m not going to be a part of giving these people huge raises on their huge salaries and the $12-an-hour man down there don’t get nothing? No, that wasn’t going to fly. So that was why I made the motion to give the raises. We spent about $300,000, we’d already adopted a budget of about $1.57 (million) in the hole, so burn another $300,000.”
Commission in June hinted at a possible review for additional money for employees in December.
“On paper it looks a lot worse than it is,” Bradshaw said. “Now (last week’s meeting) was certainly a surprise. I never saw the meeting go in the direction that it ultimately ended up going. You look at our revenues, our revenues have been just incredible. Just the month of July alone we were 47 percent over what we had last year, close to $100,000, just in July above last year. So our revenues have held steady, our business tax, our Hall Income Tax is still up, and so we didn’t take a lick from the revenue standpoint that we initially thought we might see. We’ve actually went up instead of backward.”
Commissioner Bill Satterfield attempted an amendment for a 1.5 percent raise for teachers, which was seconded by Tinker. He eventually withdrew his amendment after there was uncertainty if the county could take that action this far into the budget year.
The county budget committee meets at 4 p.m. Monday before the commission workshop.