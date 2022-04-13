County approves courthouse repairs

Loudon County Commission unanimously approved “age-related” repairs in the rebuilding of the historic Loudon County Courthouse.
The repairs, which will cost $116,940, would be over and above those approved for reimbursement by fire insurance and would be billed directly to the county.
Commission did not act on the most expensive repair recommendation to the building’s masonry.
The structure was nearly destroyed in an April 2019 fire.
Members of the budget committee toured the basement of the courthouse several weeks ago to get a look at deficiencies noted in a report by architects and engineers.
“Our suggestion for structural repairs beyond what the insurance policy plans to pay for are based on our opinion of what we feel will make for better long-term performance of the structure and provide flexibility for unanticipated possible loading scenarios,” engineer Rob Houser wrote in a letter to architect Lee Ingram.
Suggestions included piers and foundations in the crawl space along with girders to replace the existing 8 x 8 brick piers and provide for shorter joist spans to stiffen and support the floor. First-floor existing joists would be sistered at new girders and areas where piers are not feasible.
Although “historical lumber” is sometimes considered stronger than modern wood, no tests have been done or are planned to prove such an assertion, Houser said.
He said he took into consideration “the structure is intended to outlast all of us,” emphasizing the county should consider repairs beyond what code requires as an absolute minimum.
“While not necessarily required, the above suggestions are our recommendations to help provide for the longevity and flexibility of the building,” Houser said.
If the building needed future reinforcement, the cost to add such features would be much higher, he said.
“This is not to say that the insurance-paid provisions are not a good or reasonable repair, rather, that the extra work and reinforcements will never have a better time to be performed,” Houser said.
Of the repairs approved by commission, the largest line item is the purchase of additional secondary glasing units at a cost of $78,900.
Commissioner Van Shaver explained to members of commission that glasing units are essentially storm windows that will provide a layer of protection for the historic original windows of the courthouse, which were saved from the fire.
The commission did not take action on a recommendation for what is described as “optional masonry restoration” at a cost of $252,260, which includes repointing or replacing mortar between bricks to a specified depth.
Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw said the masonry work is not off the table but open for further discussion.
The report from the engineering company describes repairs as recommended work that did not rise to the level of code repairs.
“We believe this work could be cheaper to accomplish now as part of this project than later as a separate project, but that is an opinion,” according to the report.
Over time masonry issues tend to worsen. If not performed now, the company suggested such work should be budgeted soon.
The report describes repointing as needed on first-level exterior bricks down to ground level and below all windows and openings. All masonry arches would receive new sheet metal window hoods for reinforcement and repair. Exterior face bricks that are broken into more than one piece would be replaced with sound-matching face bricks. Cracked facing bricks that have not broken through would be filled with sealant.
Commissioner Bill Satterfield said he thought the work should be done because the lack of mortar between bricks allows moisture to enter and ultimately degrade the structure.
Shaver said he is not at this time in favor of all the additional masonry work.
“It just seemed to me like a purely cosmetic thing and a big expense that was coming out of county money,” he said.
He said he understood Satterfield’s point about moisture penetrating the bricks and would not be opposed to considering specific repairs described such as sealing cracked bricks. He said he was waiting for a more detailed cost analysis.
Bradshaw said the purchasing department would present an itemized breakdown of the masonry repairs to allow commission to reject or approve specific items that might lower the cost.
The primary obstacle to starting work on the restoration of the courthouse is the availability of materials.
“We have the permit in hand,” Bradshaw said.