County accepted as RiverTown

Loudon County was recently selected as one of 15 communities in the region to be accepted in the inaugural cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program.
The initiative is led by the University of Tennessee in collaboration with the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership, a group of more than 10 river advocates that share a similar vision such as Tennessee Valley Authority, Southeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
“Tennessee RiverLine started last year and their program included inaugural communities in their program, and the point of the program is they want to create America’s next great trail system along the Tennessee River, so 652 miles of potential hiking, biking, paddling and using the communities as points in between along the trail,” Rachel Harrell, Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said. “… That was last year, and then this year they came out with this Tennessee RiverTown opportunity, and all of the cities and Tellico Village showed interest and we decided to all go into together and apply as Loudon County.”
An announcement was made official Oct. 22.
According to a news release from Tennessee RiverLine, the program is a three-step initiative to cultivate collaboration among river communities “envisioned as a continuous system” of biking, paddling and hiking.
“Participating communities will benefit from economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities, quality of life amenities and increased access to river experiences that improve public health and stewardship of natural resources,” according to a Tennessee RiverLine news release.
Step one is simply to “celebrate” and build awareness about Loudon County’s involvement in the RiverLine program over a two-year period. Steps two and three are to “connect” and “catalyze.”
“There’s a pretty long timeline on that because they’re saying that we could be in stage one for the next one to two years as they work with this program,” Harrell said. “… I look at it as an asset for us to use when promoting this region as an attraction. The river is an attraction or a destination within itself, but also an opportunity to work with other cities on how they’re developing their river fronts and working with this entire project, it’s next because it is through the University of Tennessee as well.”
Harrell pointed to the opportunity of working with other river communities.
“Hopefully this would be able to worked in with the project on the (Tennessee Valley Authority) land that we are working on acquiring or having use of down at Lenoir City Park,” Harrell said. “Furthering the use of our waterways, the access that people have, that is a major concern. There’s just not a lot of access for people in this area, but working with others, seeing how they utilized either local dollars or grant dollars or no dollars, whatever they had to work with, just seeing how they were able to do it. Promoting as a regional trail system, like a wine trail or an ale trail, it gives a map of something for people to work with or to do.”
Simon Bradbury, Tellico Village Property Owners Association recreation director, initially spearheaded the project for Tellico Village before learning Loudon County, Lenoir City and Loudon all shared similar interests in the program.
“We’re combining efforts with other communities of Loudon County, with Lenoir City, and it also help us — we have more resources to make things happen,” Bradbury said. “Also, grant opportunities will be available to us, which helps with us now that we have the Timeless Tellico (Foundation) 501(c)(3), that’s something that we will be able to tap into. I think it also helps with marketing, too, for the area that we are an official RiverTown location if folks wanted to come here.”
Ty Ross, Loudon manager, believes the program can promote the city and other river communities.
“It helps shine a light and promote some long-term endeavors of ours, which is to dredge our waterfront to make it more accessible for boating, to put in a new boat ramp for the Steekee Creek Cove and eventually get a fueling station there so that Loudon, like other communities on the Tennessee River, is considered a viable boat stop,” Ross said.
Tennessee RiverLine received 22 applications for the program representing more than 936,000 community members, according to the release. The 15 communities spanned Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.
“I think that this will give us more opportunities to attract tourism to our area,” Amber Scott, Lenoir City administrator, said. “We market ourselves as the Lakeway to the Smokies, and we want everybody to be aware of the amenities that we offer in Lenoir City and Loudon County as a whole as far as our greenways, our waterways. Maybe we can get more grant opportunities for being a part of the Tennessee RiverTown.”