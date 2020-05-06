A story published in the April 22 edition of the News-Herald, “Sabbath School an ongoing effort,” contained errors. Pastor Matthew Tinkham’s name was misspelled. Sabbath School starts at 10 a.m. with a worship service immediately following.
